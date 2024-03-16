RECAP: Red Wings endure 4-1 loss to Coyotes

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings are mired in a seven-game losing streak after falling to the Arizona Coyotes, 4-1, at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday night. And the only way the Red Wings can snap out of this funk, according to David Perron, is by digging in and battling through it together.

“It’s as tough as it gets right now in the room,” Perron said. “We got to find a way to bounce back. We got to find a way to get up, put our pride on the line and be better.”

Goalie Alex Lyon made 23 saves for the Red Wings (33-27-6; 72 points), who were swept by the Coyotes (27-35-5; 59 points) in the two-game season series and outscored 8-1. Arizona netminder Connor Ingram stopped 28-of-29 shots he faced.

"We didn't have jump tonight," Detroit head coach Derek Lalonde said. "There's no doubt it felt like they had a little better legs. That's probably a little bit of us pressing. I think our guys want it so much."

The Red Wings fell into a 1-0 hole at 5:10 of the first period when Logan Cooley skated into the offensive zone all alone and scored a backhand while the Coyotes were short-handed.

With two minutes left in the first period, Lucas Raymond one-timed a cross-ice pass from Patrick Kane in the left face-off circle while on one knee for a power-play goal to tie the game at 1-1. The secondary assist on Raymond’s 19th goal of the season went to Shayne Gostisbehere, who leads all Detroit skaters with 24 man-advantage points this season.

“Obviously, they come out and get the first goal,” Perron said. “I thought we battled, got that one back on the power play. Great play by Kaner and Razor there.”