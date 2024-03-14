RECAP: Red Wings can’t shake skid, drop road trip finale to Sabres, 7-3

Joe Veleno exits early in second period after taking shot off head, will see doctor on Wednesday morning

DET-BUF 03:12:24
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

BUFFALO -- The Detroit Red Wings saw their losing streak reach six consecutive games after falling to the Buffalo Sabres, 7-3, at KeyBank Center on Tuesday night.

The loss dropped the Red Wings to 33-26-6 (72 points) on the season and capped a four-game road trip, while the Sabres won their second straight game and improved to 31-30-5 (67 points).

“This is a little frustrating in that I thought we had a little reset and pushback with the group in Vegas,” Detroit head coach Derek Lalonde said. “Then to start like we did tonight, and we just simply couldn’t find our game throughout, not good. I think this group will respond with our start on Thursday.”

The first period was all Buffalo, which grabbed a 1-0 lead just 67 seconds after puck drop on a breakaway goal from Alex Tuch. Tyson Jost appeared to double the score at 2:50 of the first period, but Detroit successfully challenged the play for offside.

Unfortunately for the Red Wings, Bowen Byram would be the one to push the Sabres ahead 2-0 when he buried a rebound at 10:09 of the first period.

“They came out and dictated the pace,” Jeff Petry said. “I think we gave them too much space to enter our zone and come through the neutral zone.”

Getting Detroit on the board just a few minutes later, Ben Chiarot cut it to 2-1 at 12:37 of the first period with a one-timer off a feed from Lucas Raymond. Jonatan Berggren, who was recalled by the Red Wings ahead of Saturday’s game in Vegas, had the secondary assist on Chiarot’s fifth goal of the season.

Zach Benson restored the Sabres’ two-goal lead with seven minutes remaining in the first period, then Jeff Skinner put a quick shot past Red Wings goalie Alex Lyon just 2:29 later to make it 4-1. After Skinner's goal, Lyon was pulled for netminder James Reimer, who stopped 23-of-26 shots in relief.

“This was not on the goaltending at all,” Lalonde said. “We left the goalies out to dry. Poor Alex in the first period, didn’t have much of a chance. Your first look is Alex Tuch coming 100 miles an hour down the middle of the ice. Like, that’s on us, a soft play up the middle, breakaway."

Joe Veleno exited early in the second period after taking a shot off his head. Lalonde said Veleno not returning to the game was “more protocol.”

“I talked to him after, he seemed fine,” Lalonde said about Veleno. “But he’ll see a doctor in the morning. Hopefully he’ll be available on Thursday.”

Clifton extended Buffalo’s lead to 5-1 at 4:27 of the second period, converting a one-timer from the left face-off circle off a feed from Tage Thompson. Byram scored his second of the night at 9:05, pushing it to 6-1.

“We had some looks, it’s just that fifth goal buried us,” Lalonde said. “I believe it was the first chance of the period. We actually had some zone time at the end of the first (period), we had some zone time and looks at the beginning of the second (period) and then they got that fifth goal.”

Just 24 seconds later, Raymond got one back for the Red Wings when he put a rebound past Sabres goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (21 saves) on a power play to make it 6-2. Robby Fabbri and Patrick Kane had the assists on Raymond’s 18th goal of the season.

JJ Peterka made it 7-2 at 13:49 of the second period, stealing the puck near center ice before skating into the left face-off circle and finding twine.

Jake Walman, who was assisted by Shayne Gostisbehere and Olli Maatta, scored his 12th goal of the season with 2:38 remaining for the 7-3 final. It marked the ninth time in Red Wings history that three defensemen factored on the same goal.

“The third period was a little bit better,” Lalonde said. “But this game was decided in the first.”

Raymond said he is confident the Red Wings can turn things around.

“I think we’ve shown to ourselves in this room that when we play the way we’re supposed to, we’re a really good hockey team,” Raymond said. “I think that’s what we need to remind ourselves of and just get back to the basics. Start doing the right things and then good things will come out of that.”

NEXT UP: Detroit will welcome the Arizona Coyotes to Little Caesars Arena on Thursday night.

Meijer Postgame Comments | BUF vs. DET | 03/12/24

QUOTABLE

Lalonde on what's next for the Red Wings

“Luckily, we’ve had some stretches in our season to keep us in this battle, but you’re going to run out of time. Again, our focus will be the first period on Thursday. It’s all we’ll talk about going into tomorrow. That’ll be our focus going in on Thursday, and a good start at home on Thursday.”

Lalonde on moving forward after Tuesday’s loss

“Disappointing because we showed some signs in Vegas. All we’re going to concentrate on the next two days is our start at home on Thursday.”

Petry on Detroit's energy level after three games out west

“I think we had opportunity to rest up there. For us, at this time of year, it’s on us to make sure, whether your legs are into it, I think a lot of the things were all systems things that we didn’t handle properly and gave them chances.”

Petry on the root of the Red Wings' recent first-period struggles

“I don’t know if there’s one thing. I think, at times, it looks like we’re kind of seeing what kind of game the other team is going to bring rather than I think when we’re on and we’re playing our game, we go out and dictate the pace. We keep it simple early and we build our game from there. I think maybe a little bit on our heels to start games.”

Raymond on the team's self-belief

“I think we’ve had that belief all year. We do really trust each other in this locker room and are confident that we’ll turn this around.”

News Feed

PREVIEW: Red Wings wrap up four-game road trip Tuesday in Buffalo

Red Wings sign Tim Gettinger to one-year contract extension

RECAP: Red Wings not lacking in effort despite 5-3 loss at Golden Knights

PREVIEW: Red Wings focused on raising compete level as they close out back-to-back set Saturday in Vegas

Red Wings recall Jonatan Berggren from Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings shut out in Arizona, 4-0

Mostly quiet at 2024 NHL Trade Deadline, Red Wings’ chemistry and organizational depth encourages Yzerman

PREVIEW: With 2024 NHL Trade Deadline past, Red Wings kick off back-to-back Friday in Arizona 

Red Wings acquire Radim Simek and seventh-round pick in 2024 NHL entry draft from San Jose Sharks for Klim Kostin

RECAP: Red Wings stumble in 7-2 road loss to Avalanche

PREVIEW: Detroit begins four-game road trip Wednesday in Colorado

Carolyn Cassin Named Women’s History Month Game Changers Honoree

RECAP: Red Wings shut out by NHL-leading Panthers, 4-0

PREVIEW: Red Wings finish three-game homestand Saturday afternoon against NHL-leading Panthers

Rasmussen and Fischer cut ribbon on Esports Lounge at Eastpointe Boys & Girls Clubs location 

RECAP: Red Wings’ winning streak halted in 5-3 loss to Islanders

Detroit Red Wings Announce Michigan-Based Priority as Jersey Patch Partner

PREVIEW: Red Wings look to extend winning streak as three-game homestand continues Thursday against Islanders

RECAP: Red Wings’ offensive depth on display in 8-3 win over Capitals

PREVIEW: Red Wings looking to stay hot Tuesday against Capitals

Dr. Darienne Hudson Named Black History Month Game Changers Honoree

Chelios talks Red Wings connection after Blackhawks retire his No. 7 jersey

RECAP: Kane scores overtime game-winner in emotional Chicago return as Red Wings rally past Blackhawks, 3-2

PREVIEW: Patrick Kane excited to return to Chicago with Red Wings on Sunday

RECAP: DeBrincat, four-goal first period help Red Wings roll past Blues, 6-1

PREVIEW: Red Wings open weekend back-to-back set, starting with St. Louis on Saturday afternoon

RECAP: Kane, Larkin help stage Red Wings’ 2-1 overtime win against Avalanche in ‘great atmosphere’

NOTEBOOK: Lalonde keeping close watch on Lyon’s workload this season

PREVIEW: Red Wings back at Little Caesars Arena to face Avalanche on Thursday

‘I love it here’: Rasmussen grateful for four-year extension with Red Wings

Red Wings sign Michael Rasmussen to four-year contract extension

Daniel Washington Named Black History Month Game Changers Honoree

RECAP: Red Wings to enjoy ‘happy plane back’ after concluding four-game road trip with 4-3 overtime win against Kraken

Red Wings activate Matt Luff from injured non-roster; assign him to Grand Rapids

PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Kraken Monday for Presidents’ Day matinee to end four-game road trip 

2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series to feature Detroit Red Wings vs. Columbus Blue Jackets at Ohio Stadium on March 1, 2025

RECAP: ‘Lights out’ Reimer posts 38-save shutout as Red Wings douse Flames, 5-0  

PREVIEW: Red Wings, Flames collide in Calgary on Saturday afternoon

Red Wings looking to move past recent adversity on Western Canada road trip

RECAP: Red Wings fall to NHL-leading Canucks, 4-1

PREVIEW: Red Wings battle NHL-leading Canucks Thursday for second time in five days

Seider and Walman learning from each other, share special camaraderie

RECAP: Husso exits with lower-body injury in Red Wings’ 8-4 road loss to Oilers

Red Wings, SANA Detroit Collaborate on Exclusive Merchandise Line and Ticket Package in First Night of New Local Designer Series

PREVIEW: Red Wings aim to start Western Canada road trip strong in Edmonton on Tuesday

Dina Harris Named Black History Month Game Changers Honoree

Entering annual Western Canada road trip, confident Red Wings recognize challenge ahead

Michigan State holds off Michigan, 3-2, to win 2024 “Duel in the D”

RECAP: Walman’s penalty-shot goal in overtime helps Red Wings rally past Canucks, 4-3

PREVIEW: Looking to recapture pre-break momentum, Red Wings host Western Conference-leading Canucks for Kids Day on Saturday afternoon