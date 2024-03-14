RECAP: Red Wings can’t shake skid, drop road trip finale to Sabres, 7-3

The first period was all Buffalo, which grabbed a 1-0 lead just 67 seconds after puck drop on a breakaway goal from Alex Tuch. Tyson Jost appeared to double the score at 2:50 of the first period, but Detroit successfully challenged the play for offside.

Unfortunately for the Red Wings, Bowen Byram would be the one to push the Sabres ahead 2-0 when he buried a rebound at 10:09 of the first period.

“They came out and dictated the pace,” Jeff Petry said. “I think we gave them too much space to enter our zone and come through the neutral zone.”

Getting Detroit on the board just a few minutes later, Ben Chiarot cut it to 2-1 at 12:37 of the first period with a one-timer off a feed from Lucas Raymond. Jonatan Berggren, who was recalled by the Red Wings ahead of Saturday’s game in Vegas, had the secondary assist on Chiarot’s fifth goal of the season.

Zach Benson restored the Sabres’ two-goal lead with seven minutes remaining in the first period, then Jeff Skinner put a quick shot past Red Wings goalie Alex Lyon just 2:29 later to make it 4-1. After Skinner's goal, Lyon was pulled for netminder James Reimer, who stopped 23-of-26 shots in relief.

“This was not on the goaltending at all,” Lalonde said. “We left the goalies out to dry. Poor Alex in the first period, didn’t have much of a chance. Your first look is Alex Tuch coming 100 miles an hour down the middle of the ice. Like, that’s on us, a soft play up the middle, breakaway."

Joe Veleno exited early in the second period after taking a shot off his head. Lalonde said Veleno not returning to the game was “more protocol.”

“I talked to him after, he seemed fine,” Lalonde said about Veleno. “But he’ll see a doctor in the morning. Hopefully he’ll be available on Thursday.”

Clifton extended Buffalo’s lead to 5-1 at 4:27 of the second period, converting a one-timer from the left face-off circle off a feed from Tage Thompson. Byram scored his second of the night at 9:05, pushing it to 6-1.

“We had some looks, it’s just that fifth goal buried us,” Lalonde said. “I believe it was the first chance of the period. We actually had some zone time at the end of the first (period), we had some zone time and looks at the beginning of the second (period) and then they got that fifth goal.”

Just 24 seconds later, Raymond got one back for the Red Wings when he put a rebound past Sabres goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (21 saves) on a power play to make it 6-2. Robby Fabbri and Patrick Kane had the assists on Raymond’s 18th goal of the season.

JJ Peterka made it 7-2 at 13:49 of the second period, stealing the puck near center ice before skating into the left face-off circle and finding twine.

Jake Walman, who was assisted by Shayne Gostisbehere and Olli Maatta, scored his 12th goal of the season with 2:38 remaining for the 7-3 final. It marked the ninth time in Red Wings history that three defensemen factored on the same goal.

“The third period was a little bit better,” Lalonde said. “But this game was decided in the first.”

Raymond said he is confident the Red Wings can turn things around.

“I think we’ve shown to ourselves in this room that when we play the way we’re supposed to, we’re a really good hockey team,” Raymond said. “I think that’s what we need to remind ourselves of and just get back to the basics. Start doing the right things and then good things will come out of that.”

NEXT UP: Detroit will welcome the Arizona Coyotes to Little Caesars Arena on Thursday night.