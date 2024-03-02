RECAP: Red Wings shut out by NHL-leading Panthers, 4-0

The Red Wings and Panthers played a scoreless first period that ultimately set a physical tone for the rest of the game.

After Florida killed two penalties early in the second period, Brandon Montour opened the scoring at the 8:50 mark when he cleaned up the rebound of Evan Rodrigues’ initial shot.

The Panthers scored on the power play just 4:16 later as Sam Reinhart lit the lamp for his 42nd goal of the season, which ranks second in the NHL, to make it 2-0.

“We have two power-play looks and we don’t score,” Lalonde said. “They score on the next shift, so there’s momentum there. Then obviously they score on their power play, so we find ourselves down 2-0 after two (periods).”

Patrick Kane was stopped by Bobrovsky on a breakaway with 3:49 remaining in the second period. The veteran forward was held off the scoresheet on Saturday, snapping his 10-game point streak.

"There were chances all over the ice, especially early," Andrew Copp said. "Mo (Moritz Seider) hit a crossbar I think first shift. Getting the first goal in these types of games is really important because then you can kind of dictate the play. Obviously didn't get the first, but as soon as that second one went in I felt they were starting to feel it and we maybe lost our emotions."

Extending the Panthers’ lead to 3-0 at 4:39 of the third period, Rodrigues one-timed a shot from the right face-off circle past Lyon. Carter Verhaeghe tacked on another power play goal with 6:58 remaining, wiring a shot through traffic for the 4-0 final.

The Red Wings recorded a season-high 40 penalty minutes in the loss, marking their most in a single game since Nov. 15, 2017 (64 penalty minutes vs. Calgary Flames).

“You want to be able to compete and play with an edge, but you have to handle your emotions,” Lalonde said. “I thought for the most part tonight, pretty good. A little of our post-play scrums were a bit of frustration on our part in the third (period) and the refs just managing it.”

NEXT UP: Detroit will return to action Tuesday night against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena.