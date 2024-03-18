RECAP: Raymond scores twice in Red Wings’ 6-3 loss at Penguins

PITTSBURGH -- The Detroit Red Wings couldn’t rally from a two-goal first-period deficit on Sunday evening, ultimately falling to the Pittsburgh Penguins, 6-3, at PPG Paints Arena.

Goalie Alex Lyon made 32 saves for the Red Wings (34-28-6; 74 points), who moved to 5-4-0 in the second half of back-to-backs on the season. Netminder Alex Nedeljkovic, who played in Detroit from 2021-23, stopped 24 shots for the Penguins (30-28-9; 69 points).

Entering Monday, the Red Wings hold the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference with a one-point lead over the Washington Capitals and New York Islanders, who have 73 points apiece. The Tampa Bay Lightning (78 points) occupy the first wild-card spot.