RECAP: Raymond plays key role in Red Wings' 4-3 comeback overtime win against Blue Jackets

QUOTABLE

Lalonde on Detroit ultimately wining the game considering its first-period performance

"I was flabbergasted, I was shocked, disappointed. I never thought with this group that it felt like they quit. And I couldn't believe it. We talked it through in the first (intermission), how much adversity and bounce back this group has shown this year, how much this group has shown in the two years I've been here, I couldn't believe it. And they didn't quit, obviously huge credit to the guys. The pushback in the second, and then obviously to hang in there, and not to quit right to the end and get the full two points."

Raymond on if this stretch is the most confident he's felt in the NHL

"I don't know. I think I'm just trying to play my game every night, trying to build, do things the right way and I feel like good things come out of that. I guess it's that."

Kane on the emotions during Tuesday’s overtime win

“Obviously, not the first (period) we wanted, but I think we kind of stayed composed in the locker room. A lot of positivity even after the first and even after we were down 2-0, just about hanging in there and trying to get through it and getting ourselves back in the game. Obviously, capitalized on the power play to get us some life and got a bounce there on the second goal. Just hung in there until the end.”

Kane on the Red Wings' starts during their recent stretch

“I think sometimes, we’re guilty of maybe feeling out the game a little bit instead of taking over right away, and we have the team to do it. Obviously, the starts haven’t been great through this little stretch we’ve been on, but try to figure that out. The next game is obviously a huge game against the Islanders, so got to be ready from the puck drop.”