RECAP: Raymond plays key role in Red Wings' 4-3 comeback overtime win against Blue Jackets

DETROIT -- Lucas Raymond pumped his fist while sliding on one knee before he jumped into the boards and was mobbed by his Detroit Red Wings teammates after scoring the game-tying goal with 13 seconds left in regulation against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday night.
The momentum shift was palpable, and Patrick Kane’s game-winner 48 seconds into overtime was the finishing touch on Detroit’s 4-3 comeback victory against Columbus. It was the type of win, according to Kane, the Red Wings hope will give them some much-needed confidence down the stretch.
“I like the response from the group,” Kane said. “Obviously, that’s a huge win for us. Hopefully it gives us some momentum and hopefully we can look back at this and say it was a big turning point for our season.”
Goalie James Reimer made 32 saves for Detroit (35-28-6; 76 points), which moved back into the Eastern Conference’s second wild-card spot. Netminder Daniil Tarasov turned aside 23 shots for Columbus (23-34-12; 58 points), which picked up a point in the loss.
"A lot of emotions for sure," said Raymond, who recorded his second consecutive multi-goal game. "The timing of the year right now and what we're chasing as a team, I think we'll take every point. Obviously, a huge win for us tonight."