RECAP: Raymond plays key role in Red Wings' 4-3 comeback overtime win against Blue Jackets

Raymond scores twice, extends goal streak to NHL career-high five straight games; Kane nets game-winner in OT

DET CBJ w 03:19:24
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT -- Lucas Raymond pumped his fist while sliding on one knee before he jumped into the boards and was mobbed by his Detroit Red Wings teammates after scoring the game-tying goal with 13 seconds left in regulation against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday night.

The momentum shift was palpable, and Patrick Kane’s game-winner 48 seconds into overtime was the finishing touch on Detroit’s 4-3 comeback victory against Columbus. It was the type of win, according to Kane, the Red Wings hope will give them some much-needed confidence down the stretch.

“I like the response from the group,” Kane said. “Obviously, that’s a huge win for us. Hopefully it gives us some momentum and hopefully we can look back at this and say it was a big turning point for our season.”

Goalie James Reimer made 32 saves for Detroit (35-28-6; 76 points), which moved back into the Eastern Conference’s second wild-card spot. Netminder Daniil Tarasov turned aside 23 shots for Columbus (23-34-12; 58 points), which picked up a point in the loss.

"A lot of emotions for sure," said Raymond, who recorded his second consecutive multi-goal game. "The timing of the year right now and what we're chasing as a team, I think we'll take every point. Obviously, a huge win for us tonight."

Zach Werenski gave the Blue Jackets a 1-0 lead at 5:56 of the first period when he capitalized on a turnover near the defensive blue line, skated in and scored on a breakaway. Alexandre Texier doubled it to 2-0 with a breakaway goal of his own nearly eight minutes later (13:43) after Werenski sprung him out of the penalty box.

The Red Wings struggled to generate offense in the first period, going 0 for 2 on the power play and trailing 20-5 in shot attempts.

"That first period was real and it happened," Detroit head coach Derek Lalonde said. "It's not good enough. We discussed it after the first (intermission) and I give the guys a lot of credit, that had to come from the room."

Raymond got the Red Wings within 2-1 with a power-play goal at 2:57 of the second period, capping off a slick passing play from Robbi Fabbri and Kane. Scoring his first goal of the night, Raymond also joined Norm Ullman and Steve Yzerman as the third NHL player aged 21 or younger with a five-game goal streak.

"Credit to Lucas," Lalonde said. "Obviously, I think he benefits a little bit from Dylan (Larkin) because he's is a driver of lines, but (Raymond) has been excellent of late. Thank God."

Building on that momentum, Detroit tied it 2-2 at 4:23 of the second period when Moritz Seider’s shot from the point went off Columbus’ Erik Gudbranson and into the net. Ben Chiarot and Michael Rasmussen had the assists on Seider’s eighth goal of the season.

“I think we just got back to the way that we were supposed to play,” Raymond said. “I think in the first (period), we were hesitant and playing a little bit on our heels, playing slow.”

Kirill Marchenko pushed the Blue Jackets back in front 3-2 at 4:26 of the third period, beating Reimer with a shot from the right face-off circle on the power play.

"Credit to the guys," Lalonde said. "We did have some jump in the second (period). We got what we deserved, and even hanging in there in the third. I know it took us right until the last second, but we had a good push from the six-minute mark, even more."

Kane and Shayne Gostisbehere picked up the assists on Raymond's 24th goal of the season, while Alex DeBrincat and Seider collected the helpers on Kane's 15th goal of the campaign. It marked the first time in franchise history the Red Wings scored a game-tying goal in the final minute of regulation and netted a game-winner within the opening minute of overtime.

"So many emotional narratives this time of year," Lalonde said. "Obviously, if we lose it's a big narrative. Now we win, and we've won two of our last three (games), and we're over that (playoff) line again. We separated ourselves a little bit with one of the teams we're chasing.

"It's huge, but it means nothing if we don't get a little more battle to start and stop feeling sorry for ourselves. It's got to come from everyone."

NEXT UP: The Red Wings will face the New York Islanders at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday night in a pivotal game with postseason implications.

Meijer Postgame Comments | CBJ vs. DET | 03/19/24

QUOTABLE 

Lalonde on Detroit ultimately wining the game considering its first-period performance

"I was flabbergasted, I was shocked, disappointed. I never thought with this group that it felt like they quit. And I couldn't believe it. We talked it through in the first (intermission), how much adversity and bounce back this group has shown this year, how much this group has shown in the two years I've been here, I couldn't believe it. And they didn't quit, obviously huge credit to the guys. The pushback in the second, and then obviously to hang in there, and not to quit right to the end and get the full two points."

Raymond on if this stretch is the most confident he's felt in the NHL

"I don't know. I think I'm just trying to play my game every night, trying to build, do things the right way and I feel like good things come out of that. I guess it's that."

Kane on the emotions during Tuesday’s overtime win

“Obviously, not the first (period) we wanted, but I think we kind of stayed composed in the locker room. A lot of positivity even after the first and even after we were down 2-0, just about hanging in there and trying to get through it and getting ourselves back in the game. Obviously, capitalized on the power play to get us some life and got a bounce there on the second goal. Just hung in there until the end.”

Kane on the Red Wings' starts during their recent stretch

“I think sometimes, we’re guilty of maybe feeling out the game a little bit instead of taking over right away, and we have the team to do it. Obviously, the starts haven’t been great through this little stretch we’ve been on, but try to figure that out. The next game is obviously a huge game against the Islanders, so got to be ready from the puck drop.”

News Feed

Red Wings sign goaltender Carter Gylander to two-year entry-level contract

PREVIEW: Edvinsson expected to enter Red Wings’ lineup against Blue Jackets on Tuesday

Red Wings recall Simon Edvinsson from Grand Rapids

RECAP: Raymond scores twice in Red Wings’ 6-3 loss at Penguins

PREVIEW: Red Wings look to bring momentum, strong team game into Pittsburgh on Sunday

PWHL Boston tops Ottawa in shootout, 2-1, at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday night

RECAP: Red Wings flip the script, end losing skid in 4-1 hard-fought battle against Buffalo Saturday

PREVIEW: Red Wings look to snap losing streak against Buffalo on Saturday afternoon

RECAP: Red Wings endure 4-1 loss to Coyotes

Alison Vaughn Named Women’s History Month Game Changers Honoree

PREVIEW: Red Wings return home to face Coyotes on Thursday

Red Wings recall Austin Czarnik from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

RECAP: Red Wings can’t shake skid, drop road trip finale to Sabres, 7-3

Yzerman views organizational depth as foundation for Red Wings’ long-term success

PREVIEW: Red Wings wrap up four-game road trip Tuesday in Buffalo

Red Wings sign Tim Gettinger to one-year contract extension

RECAP: Red Wings not lacking in effort despite 5-3 loss at Golden Knights

PREVIEW: Red Wings focused on raising compete level as they close out back-to-back set Saturday in Vegas

Red Wings recall Jonatan Berggren from Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings shut out in Arizona, 4-0

Mostly quiet at 2024 NHL Trade Deadline, Red Wings’ chemistry and organizational depth encourages Yzerman

PREVIEW: With 2024 NHL Trade Deadline past, Red Wings kick off back-to-back Friday in Arizona 

Red Wings acquire Radim Simek and seventh-round pick in 2024 NHL entry draft from San Jose Sharks for Klim Kostin

RECAP: Red Wings stumble in 7-2 road loss to Avalanche

PREVIEW: Detroit begins four-game road trip Wednesday in Colorado

Carolyn Cassin Named Women’s History Month Game Changers Honoree

RECAP: Red Wings shut out by NHL-leading Panthers, 4-0

PREVIEW: Red Wings finish three-game homestand Saturday afternoon against NHL-leading Panthers

Rasmussen and Fischer cut ribbon on Esports Lounge at Eastpointe Boys & Girls Clubs location 

RECAP: Red Wings’ winning streak halted in 5-3 loss to Islanders

Detroit Red Wings Announce Michigan-Based Priority as Jersey Patch Partner

PREVIEW: Red Wings look to extend winning streak as three-game homestand continues Thursday against Islanders

RECAP: Red Wings’ offensive depth on display in 8-3 win over Capitals

PREVIEW: Red Wings looking to stay hot Tuesday against Capitals

Dr. Darienne Hudson Named Black History Month Game Changers Honoree

Chelios talks Red Wings connection after Blackhawks retire his No. 7 jersey

RECAP: Kane scores overtime game-winner in emotional Chicago return as Red Wings rally past Blackhawks, 3-2

PREVIEW: Patrick Kane excited to return to Chicago with Red Wings on Sunday

RECAP: DeBrincat, four-goal first period help Red Wings roll past Blues, 6-1

PREVIEW: Red Wings open weekend back-to-back set, starting with St. Louis on Saturday afternoon

RECAP: Kane, Larkin help stage Red Wings’ 2-1 overtime win against Avalanche in ‘great atmosphere’

NOTEBOOK: Lalonde keeping close watch on Lyon’s workload this season

PREVIEW: Red Wings back at Little Caesars Arena to face Avalanche on Thursday

‘I love it here’: Rasmussen grateful for four-year extension with Red Wings

Red Wings sign Michael Rasmussen to four-year contract extension

Daniel Washington Named Black History Month Game Changers Honoree

RECAP: Red Wings to enjoy ‘happy plane back’ after concluding four-game road trip with 4-3 overtime win against Kraken

Red Wings activate Matt Luff from injured non-roster; assign him to Grand Rapids

PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Kraken Monday for Presidents’ Day matinee to end four-game road trip 

2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series to feature Detroit Red Wings vs. Columbus Blue Jackets at Ohio Stadium on March 1, 2025