RECAP: ‘Lights out’ Reimer posts 38-save shutout as Red Wings douse Flames, 5-0  

Detroit snaps two-game skid, sweeps season series against Calgary

By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

CALGARY -- Following consecutive losses to begin their Western Canada road trip, the Detroit Red Wings arrived in Calgary seeking a bounce-back performance against the Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday afternoon. Detroit turned to James Reimer to deliver a strong outing, and the veteran goalie came through.

“It’s nice when you can contribute to the team,” said Reimer, who stopped all 38 shots he faced in the Red Wings’ 5-0 win over the Flames for his second shutout of the season. “That’s all you want to do. You just want to be part of the team and help get to our goal. You just try to be ready whenever your number is called.

"Today, for the most part, everything was going well for me and I was getting bounces."

Detroit improved to 28-20-6 (62 points) on the season with a road record of 13-12-1. Netminder Dan Vladar made eight saves in relief of Jacob Markstrom, who allowed four goals on 12 shots for Calgary (25-25-5; 55 points) before he was pulled in the second period.

“We battled hard today and Reims was unbelievable for us,” Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin said. “That was a performance defensively I think we needed. It starts with your goaltender, and he was lights out.”

Entering Saturday with a 17-5-4 record when scoring first this season, Detroit took a 1-0 lead at 14:56 of the first period when Patrick Kane notched his ninth goal of the season during a power play. Moritz Seider got the puck from Robby Fabbri, who had won an offensive-zone draw, before setting up Kane for a one-timer.

Kane, who extended his point streak to four consecutive games, has tallied 20 points in 17 games since Dec. 18.

The Red Wings built on their momentum 63 seconds later, taking a 2-0 lead on J.T. Compher’s 13th goal of the season. Lucas Raymond stole the puck in the right faceoff circle and found Compher in the opposite circle, with Alex DeBrincat picking up the secondary assist. It was the second goal in as many games for Compher, who pushed point streak to three straight contests.

“Our sport is crazy,” Detroit head coach Derek Lalonde said. “Our first period was probably our worst period of the trip, but we come out of it 2-0 because of James and our special teams."

During a 4-on-3 advantage, Larkin made it 3-0 at 5:12 of the second period when he finished Kane’s centering pass in front of the crease. Shayne Gostisbehere had the secondary assist, marking his 250th career NHL helper.

Only 1:29 after Larkin’s team-leading 24th goal of the season, David Perron lit the lamp with a shot from the slot that chased Markstrom. The assists on Perron’s 12th goal of the campaign went to Andrew Copp and Joe Veleno.

Raymond capped the scoring (5-0) with 4:20 remaining in the game, sending a wrister past Vladar for his 15th goal of the season. The lone assist went to Seider, who now has eight multi-point games this season.

“If we want to stay in this battle, which we are right in the middle of, we can’t have extended losing streaks,” Lalonde said. “I know it’s only two games, but you’re looking at Seattle on the road. We knew this was going to be a tough trip. Great response from the guys, a good win.”

NEXT UP: Detroit will conclude its four-game road trip with a Presidents Day matinee against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Monday.

QUOTABLE

Lalonde on shuffling lines ahead of facing Calgary

“The type of depth we have can allow us to have some of these line shuffles, if you will, even before games or on the fly. I trust a lot of players in a lot of different situations. We were able to do that today and it gave us that spark.”

Larkin on the importance of Saturday’s shutout victory

“Two games, but the one in Edmonton stung. You want to forget about it as quick as possible, but it’s hard to. The Vancouver game was a tough one, our power play didn’t show up. We get right back on the horse and have a great chance on Monday to get four points on this road trip, get home and start playing against the teams in the East.”

Reimer on staying mentally prepared

“Whenever you’re coming off a long delay, there’s always a little bit of uncomfort and you just have to accept that. You just have to accept that’s how it’s going to be, but you just try to stay sharp and work hard, and eventually timing comes and you settle right in.”

