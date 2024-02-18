RECAP: ‘Lights out’ Reimer posts 38-save shutout as Red Wings douse Flames, 5-0  

CALGARY -- Following consecutive losses to begin their Western Canada road trip, the Detroit Red Wings arrived in Calgary seeking a bounce-back performance against the Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday afternoon. Detroit turned to James Reimer to deliver a strong outing, and the veteran goalie came through.

“It’s nice when you can contribute to the team,” said Reimer, who stopped all 38 shots he faced in the Red Wings’ 5-0 win over the Flames for his second shutout of the season. “That’s all you want to do. You just want to be part of the team and help get to our goal. You just try to be ready whenever your number is called.

"Today, for the most part, everything was going well for me and I was getting bounces."

Detroit improved to 28-20-6 (62 points) on the season with a road record of 13-12-1. Netminder Dan Vladar made eight saves in relief of Jacob Markstrom, who allowed four goals on 12 shots for Calgary (25-25-5; 55 points) before he was pulled in the second period.

“We battled hard today and Reims was unbelievable for us,” Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin said. “That was a performance defensively I think we needed. It starts with your goaltender, and he was lights out.”