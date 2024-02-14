RECAP: Husso exits with lower-body injury in Red Wings’ 8-4 road loss to Oilers

EDMONTON – Goalie Ville Husso sustained a lower-body injury during the first period of the Detroit Red Wings’ 8-4 loss to the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on Tuesday night.

Husso, who was making his first start for Detroit since Dec. 18, made six saves before he appeared to be in discomfort after trying to stop the game-opening goal from Edmonton's Leon Draisaitl at 8:48 of the first period. Netminder Alex Lyon immediately replaced Husso and stopped 22-of-29 shots in relief.

“Unfortunately, he hurt himself previous to the goal, hence him not being able to move laterally on the goal," Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said about Husso. "It’s very unfortunate for him, especially because he’s fought and worked very hard to get back to this point. Going to be a setback again, we’ll know a little bit more probably tomorrow. It feels very similar to his previous injury there.”

With the loss, Detroit dropped to 27-19-6 (60 points) this season, while Edmonton (31-17-1; 63 points) won its eighth straight home game in the 2024 calendar year.

“There are nights you can come in here, play well against a team like that and not get an outcome,” Lalonde said. “This game was there with some opportunity.”