RECAP: Detroit falls to Toronto, 6-5, in 2023 Prospect Tournament finale

Forward Marco Kasper and Sawchuk each picked up an assist on forward Elmer Soderblom’s game-tying goal at 2:07. However, Toronto responded with 34 seconds left in the game to set the final 6-5 score.

Red Wings goalie Jan Bednar stopped all 28 shots he faced, while Sebastian Cossa, made 12 saves in relief after replacing Bednar in the second.

While Detroit finished the tournament with an 0-3 record, Red Wings prospect coach Dan Watson said the past four days in Traverse City have been invaluable.

"To get us together as a staff is extremely important," Watson said. "That's going to feed and bleed into the players too. With the players, just getting them to understand that it is consistent compete and work ethic. There's no nights or days off. I thought our guys came to work every day."

NEXT UP: On Wednesday, Detroit will host the 2023 Training Camp Golf Classic, presented by Porsche – Motor City. The Red Wings will then take the ice for training camp, which will run from Sept. 21-25 at Centre Ice Arena.

QUOTABLE

Watson on the message to the prospects after the prospect tournament

"Main camp doesn't get easier. The intensity ramps up. There's guys trying to make the team. The details and the habits are better. The game is quicker, so what we hope to happen is these guys have a step ahead here."

Watson on forward Nate Danielson's status

"He took a shot at the end (of Saturday's game). Nothing serious. I think if we had the day off and played again, he'd be in the lineup. More management for him. We want him ready for main camp as well."

Lombardi on his assessment of this year's tournament

“It was obviously a little bit frustrating losing all three games. We want to come here and win. We want to compete, but that’s also not the biggest thing. We’re here to develop, get better and learn things. We come together as a group right away without really practicing, so we understand that.”

Lombardi on the importance of building blocks

“We’re getting a day off tomorrow, so we can rest and recuperate then go straight to work. Main camp starts right away, so it’ll be good to get the speed of the NHLers and how they make plays. Hopefully all the young guys can adjust to that. That’s what we’ll be doing moving forward."