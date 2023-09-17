RECAP: Detroit falls to Toronto, 6-5, in 2023 Prospect Tournament finale

News Feed

William Wallinder adjusting, enjoying life in North America 

William Wallinder adjusting, enjoying life in North America 
Elmer Soderblom out to prove himself with Red Wings in Traverse City

Elmer Soderblom out to prove himself with Red Wings in Traverse City
E. Orozco-Vasquez named Hispanic Heritage Month Game Changers honoree

E. Orozco-Vasquez named Hispanic Heritage Month Game Changers honoree
Marco Kasper excited for first NHL Prospect Tournament with Red Wings

Marco Kasper excited for first NHL Prospect Tournament with Red Wings

Gustav Nyquist: High Hockey IQ Paved the Way to the NHL

Gustav Nyquist: High Hockey IQ Paved the Way to the NHL
Red Wings, Bally Sports Detroit and Audacy announce broadcast schedule for 2023-24 season

Red Wings, Bally Sports Detroit and Audacy announce broadcast schedule for 2023-24 season
Yzerman talks 2023-24 season with Ilitch Sports + Entertainment colleagues

Yzerman talks 2023-24 season with Ilitch Sports + Entertainment colleagues
Red Wings 2022-23 Wrap-Up: Moritz Seider

Red Wings 2022-23 Wrap-Up: Moritz Seider
Red Wings 2022-23 Wrap-Up: Lucas Raymond

Red Wings 2022-23 Wrap-Up: Lucas Raymond
Red Wings 2022-23 Wrap-Up: Jake Walman

Red Wings 2022-23 Wrap-Up: Jake Walman
Tomas Holmstrom: A Goalie’s Worst Nightmare

Tomas Holmstrom: A Goalie’s Worst Nightmare
Dylan James NHL Prospect

Red Wings forward prospect Dylan James adapting to new experiences
DRW NOTEBOOK 09/01/2023

NOTEBOOK: Griffins support youth with 29th annual Golf Classic
Borje Salming: Sweden's First NHL Star Inspired Generations of European Players

Börje Salming: Inspired Generations of Swedish Players
Antti Tuomisto prospect

Red Wings defenseman prospect Antti Tuomisto excited for AHL opportunity
Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin

Red Wings 2022-23 Wrap-Up: Dylan Larkin
Red Wings release 2023 NHL prospect tournament roster and schedule

Red Wings release 2023 NHL Prospect Tournament roster and schedule
Joe Veleno restricted free agent one-year deal

After signing new contract, Veleno preparing for camp with 'clear mind'

RECAP: Detroit falls to Toronto, 6-5, in 2023 Prospect Tournament finale

Detroit prospects, coaches appreciate lessons learned from four-day competition

a90Xell-
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. – The 2023 NHL Prospect Tournament concluded on Sunday afternoon at Centre Ice Arena, with the Detroit Red Wings losing to the rival Toronto Maple Leafs, 6-5.

Forward Nic Sima gave the Red Wings a 1-0 lead at 10:56 of the first period, snatching the puck off a turnover and sending a shot from the slot past Maple Leafs goalie Dennis Hildeby.

In the second, forward Cross Hanas pushed it to 2-0 at 13:01 with a power-play goal from the right face-off circle. Forwards Marco Kasper and Riley Sawchuk each had an assist on Hanas’ first tally of the afternoon.

The Maple Leafs scored twice in a 56-second span later in the second before forward Amadeus Lombardi took a pass from Hanas and scored to put the Red Wings back ahead, 3-2, with 1:31 remaining in the period.  

Toronto tied it, 3-3, at 19:11 of the third, then took its first lead of the game, 4-3, exactly one minute later. The Maple Leafs made it 5-3 on a power play at 12:28, but Hanas’ goal on the man advantage at 8:37 pulled Detroit within one. Hanas was assisted by defenseman Antti Tuomisto and Sawchuk.

“We came out hot like we did yesterday,” Lombardi said. “We were playing really well, moving pucks and doing all the right things. A couple mishaps and it goes in the back of our net. That’s the way hockey is. A little bit frustrating considering we had a similar style yesterday. We got to learn how to prevent those mistakes from happening and keep a close eye on them as best we can.”

Forward Marco Kasper and Sawchuk each picked up an assist on forward Elmer Soderblom’s game-tying goal at 2:07. However, Toronto responded with 34 seconds left in the game to set the final 6-5 score.

Red Wings goalie Jan Bednar stopped all 28 shots he faced, while Sebastian Cossa, made 12 saves in relief after replacing Bednar in the second.

While Detroit finished the tournament with an 0-3 record, Red Wings prospect coach Dan Watson said the past four days in Traverse City have been invaluable. 

"To get us together as a staff is extremely important," Watson said. "That's going to feed and bleed into the players too. With the players, just getting them to understand that it is consistent compete and work ethic. There's no nights or days off. I thought our guys came to work every day." 

NEXT UP: On Wednesday, Detroit will host the 2023 Training Camp Golf Classic, presented by Porsche – Motor City. The Red Wings will then take the ice for training camp, which will run from Sept. 21-25 at Centre Ice Arena.  

QUOTABLE

Watson on the message to the prospects after the prospect tournament

"Main camp doesn't get easier. The intensity ramps up. There's guys trying to make the team. The details and the habits are better. The game is quicker, so what we hope to happen is these guys have a step ahead here."

Watson on forward Nate Danielson's status

"He took a shot at the end (of Saturday's game). Nothing serious. I think if we had the day off and played again, he'd be in the lineup. More management for him. We want him ready for main camp as well."

Lombardi on his assessment of this year's tournament

“It was obviously a little bit frustrating losing all three games. We want to come here and win. We want to compete, but that’s also not the biggest thing. We’re here to develop, get better and learn things. We come together as a group right away without really practicing, so we understand that.”

Lombardi on the importance of building blocks

“We’re getting a day off tomorrow, so we can rest and recuperate then go straight to work. Main camp starts right away, so it’ll be good to get the speed of the NHLers and how they make plays. Hopefully all the young guys can adjust to that. That’s what we’ll be doing moving forward."