PREVIEW: With 2024 NHL Trade Deadline past, Red Wings kick off back-to-back Friday in Arizona 

TEMPE, Ariz. -- The Detroit Red Wings will open a back-to-back set as their four-game road trip continues Friday night against the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena.

Broadcast coverage of Friday’s game (9 p.m. ET/7 p.m. MT) will be available on Bally Sports Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket). The Red Wings (33-23-6; 72 points) and Coyotes (25-33-5; 55 points) will play twice in a six-day span, with the clubs concluding their season series next Thursday (March 14) at Little Caesars Arena.

Ahead of Friday’s 2024 NHL Trade Deadline, Detroit announced it acquired defenseman Radim Simek, who was immediately loaned to the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins, from the San Jose Sharks and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for Klim Kostin. In 33 games with the Red Wings this season, Kostin had three goals and one assist.

“Klim, first of all, is a great teammate,” Detroit head coach Derek Lalonde said after Friday’s morning skate at Mullett Arena. “He did a lot of things for us here. I liked coaching him. Even throughout this year, he expressed some interest of playing up higher in the lineup. I think that’s where he wants to be a little bit within this league now. Obviously, I think he’ll get the opportunity.”