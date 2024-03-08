PREVIEW: With 2024 NHL Trade Deadline past, Red Wings kick off back-to-back Friday in Arizona 

Kostin traded to San Jose Sharks ahead of Friday’s 3 p.m. ET deadline

By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

TEMPE, Ariz. -- The Detroit Red Wings will open a back-to-back set as their four-game road trip continues Friday night against the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena.

Broadcast coverage of Friday’s game (9 p.m. ET/7 p.m. MT) will be available on Bally Sports Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket). The Red Wings (33-23-6; 72 points) and Coyotes (25-33-5; 55 points) will play twice in a six-day span, with the clubs concluding their season series next Thursday (March 14) at Little Caesars Arena.

Ahead of Friday’s 2024 NHL Trade Deadline, Detroit announced it acquired defenseman Radim Simek, who was immediately loaned to the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins, from the San Jose Sharks and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for Klim Kostin. In 33 games with the Red Wings this season, Kostin had three goals and one assist.

“Klim, first of all, is a great teammate,” Detroit head coach Derek Lalonde said after Friday’s morning skate at Mullett Arena. “He did a lot of things for us here. I liked coaching him. Even throughout this year, he expressed some interest of playing up higher in the lineup. I think that’s where he wants to be a little bit within this league now. Obviously, I think he’ll get the opportunity.”

Lalonde said the Red Wings have kept their focus on the day-to-day process amid this week’s trade-deadline rumors.

“It’s real, but the guys are pros about it,” Lalonde said about blocking out the outside noise surrounding the deadline. “I like our guys and depth. Everyone is like ‘add, add, add,’ but who’s coming out? We struggle with some lineup decisions as is, so we like all of our guys.”

Detroit is looking to turn the page on a frustrating start to its week-long road trip, a 7-2 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday. Lalonde said the Red Wings want to play a tighter defensive game against the Coyotes.

“If we’re still going to continue going forward, it’s going to be about our details and team game, which slipped a little bit the other night,” Lalonde said about his club after its third straight loss. “Again, it’s a unique situation. We haven’t handled Dylan (Larkin) being out of the lineup this year. That does change our lineup a little bit, but I do think there’s a little more ability for everyone to step up a little bit. That will be our goal tonight.”

Christian Fischer | Derek Lalonde | Media

Justin Holl is set to return to the lineup for the first time since Jan. 31, as Lalonde said the Red Wings will play 11 forwards and seven defensemen in Arizona. Netminder Alex Lyon will also start in goal.

“We’ve had a ton of success with 11 and seven,” Lalonde said. “We were probably leaning towards 11 and seven as is, so everybody available for today is in. Excited about the opportunity for tonight.”

Currently seventh in the Western Conference’s Central Division, the Coyotes have dropped 16 of their last 18 games after falling to the Minnesota Wild, 5-2, on Thursday.

Clayton Keller leads Arizona in goals (23) and points (53) this season, while Matias Maccelli (11 goals, 33 assists) and Nick Schmaltz (18 goals, 22 assists) have both reached the 40-point plateau. Goalies Connor Ingram and Karel Vejmelka have combined for a 3.18 goals-against average, .902 save percentage and six shutouts for the Coyotes this season.

Christian Fischer, who spent his first seven NHL seasons (2016-23) in Arizona, said he’s excited to face his former teammates.

“That’s probably going to be the weirdest part, is playing against some of those guys,” Fischer said. “I’ve never played a game against Clayton Keller. I’m definitely going to try to hit him out there and try to do some things I’ve always wanted to do. It’s going to be a cool day, definitely going to enjoy it.”

