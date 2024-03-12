PREVIEW: Red Wings wrap up four-game road trip Tuesday in Buffalo

Detroit looking to snap five-game losing streak

DET 03.12.24_GAMEDAY_WEB
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

BUFFALO -- Looking to snap a five-game losing streak, the Detroit Red Wings will battle the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Tuesday night for the finale of a four-game road trip.

Puck drop for the second meeting this season between Detroit (33-25-6; 72 points) and Buffalo (30-30-5; 65 points) is set for 7 p.m., with broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit). The Red Wings most recently defeated the Sabres, 5-3, at KeyBank Center on Dec. 5.

“Every game is important now,” Detroit head coach Derek Lalonde said. “Bottom line is we find ourselves above the (playoff) line here with 18 games left, but we got to kind of be where we were in the third period of Vegas. I wouldn’t say (Tuesday) is a must-win, it’s a must-play-well. Buffalo is playing extremely well right now, but we just got to keep getting our game in order.”

The Red Wings are aiming to finish their road trip on a positive note after falling to the defending Stanley Cup-champion Vegas Golden Knights, 5-3, on Saturday. Michael Rasmussen had a goal and an assist, and Moritz Seider and David Perron each had two assists for Detroit, which is 15-15-1 on the road this season.

“(Saturday) was a better game for us, especially the last two periods,” Patrick Kane said. “But still, obviously not good enough giving up five (goals). We want to produce offensively and create but at the same time, we want to make sure we’re playing the right way defensively.”

Lalonde said Rasmussen, who exited the third period of Saturday’s game with an undisclosed injury, will be available on Tuesday. Jake Walman is also set to return to Detroit’s lineup after being a healthy scratch in Vegas.   

When asked about Dylan Larkin (lower body), who has missed the last three games, Lalonde said he will know more about the Red Wings captain’s return timetable after this weekend. And as for goalie Ville Husso (lower body), he remains week-to-week.

Buffalo ended a three-game skid with a 3-2 shootout victory against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday, and currently trails Detroit by seven points for the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Rasmus Dahlin leads the Sabres with 47 points (15 goals, 32 assists) this season, while Jeff Skinner (20 goals, 20 assists) and Alex Tuch (17 goals, 23 assists) are tied for second in scoring with 40 points apiece. Bowen Byram, acquired via trade from the Colorado Avalanche last Wednesday, has two points (one goal, one assist) in his first two games with Buffalo.

Goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has the fifth-best goals-against average (2.42) in the NHL this season and owns a 20-16-3 record with a .915 save percentage and four shutouts.

“They’re a tough team to play against,” Kane said about the Sabres. “I think they’re always on top of you and kind of unpredictable about what they’re doing out there. A lot of great, skilled players. Hopefully we’re up for the task.”

Kane, a Buffalo, N.Y. native, said he always enjoys facing his hometown NHL club.

“Just coming on the ice today and seeing four kids in the seats behind the bench where I used to sit when I was here, it kind of brings me back to the old days a little bit,” Kane said. “Definitely a game you’re always looking at on the schedule, when you’re coming back to Buffalo and see your family, or even just playing here is such an exciting feeling. Always great coming back.”

