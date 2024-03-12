PREVIEW: Red Wings wrap up four-game road trip Tuesday in Buffalo

The Red Wings are aiming to finish their road trip on a positive note after falling to the defending Stanley Cup-champion Vegas Golden Knights, 5-3, on Saturday. Michael Rasmussen had a goal and an assist, and Moritz Seider and David Perron each had two assists for Detroit, which is 15-15-1 on the road this season.

“(Saturday) was a better game for us, especially the last two periods,” Patrick Kane said. “But still, obviously not good enough giving up five (goals). We want to produce offensively and create but at the same time, we want to make sure we’re playing the right way defensively.”

Lalonde said Rasmussen, who exited the third period of Saturday’s game with an undisclosed injury, will be available on Tuesday. Jake Walman is also set to return to Detroit’s lineup after being a healthy scratch in Vegas.

When asked about Dylan Larkin (lower body), who has missed the last three games, Lalonde said he will know more about the Red Wings captain’s return timetable after this weekend. And as for goalie Ville Husso (lower body), he remains week-to-week.

Buffalo ended a three-game skid with a 3-2 shootout victory against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday, and currently trails Detroit by seven points for the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference.