PREVIEW: Red Wings wrap up four-game road trip Tuesday in Buffalo

BUFFALO -- Looking to snap a five-game losing streak, the Detroit Red Wings will battle the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Tuesday night for the finale of a four-game road trip.
Puck drop for the second meeting this season between Detroit (33-25-6; 72 points) and Buffalo (30-30-5; 65 points) is set for 7 p.m., with broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit). The Red Wings most recently defeated the Sabres, 5-3, at KeyBank Center on Dec. 5.
“Every game is important now,” Detroit head coach Derek Lalonde said. “Bottom line is we find ourselves above the (playoff) line here with 18 games left, but we got to kind of be where we were in the third period of Vegas. I wouldn’t say (Tuesday) is a must-win, it’s a must-play-well. Buffalo is playing extremely well right now, but we just got to keep getting our game in order.”