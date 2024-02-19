PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Kraken Monday for Presidents’ Day matinee to end four-game road trip 

SEATTLE – The Detroit Red Wings will wrap up their four-game road trip on Monday afternoon, facing the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena.

Puck drop for the Presidents’ Day matinee between the Red Wings (28-20-6; 62 points) and Kraken (23-21-10; 56 points) is set for 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT, with TV broadcast coverage airing exclusively on ESPN and radio coverage on 97.1 The Ticket in Detroit. Seattle won the first meeting against Detroit this season, 5-4, in overtime at Little Caesars Arena on Oct. 24.

“They’re a really good team,” Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said about the Kraken. “We’re similar to them in the balanced scoring. We can get scoring out of all four lines, so hopefully we match up a little bit better. A great test for us. Even at home, we had to chase them. Good opportunity for us, could finish this road trip pretty strong.”