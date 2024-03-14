PREVIEW: Red Wings return home to face Coyotes on Thursday

Detroit lost its sixth straight game on Tuesday, falling 7-3 to the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. The Red Wings were unable to slow down the Sabres, who grabbed a three-goal first-period lead and never looked back.

“Tough to pull many positives from an 0-4 road trip, losing in the fashion that we did in a few of those games,” Robby Fabbri said. “But I think as a group, we can take some pieces from that Vegas game. I thought we played hard and got back to our identity a little bit, just came up short.

“That’s probably the closest thing to where we want to be. I think we can all look ourselves in the mirror and know that it’s going to take a lot more compete, heart and intensity from the drop of the puck.”

Lalonde said he hopes the intensity the Red Wings showed during Wednesday’s practice will carry over into Thursday’s game.

“I thought we had a productive meeting (Wednesday) with some productive video, but it’s action,” Lalonde said. “Our action was a very intense practice. We’re breaking up a potential fight in the middle of practice because it was intense. I think that’s very productive. You’d like to think this group, with some of its veteran experience, could get us out of this.”