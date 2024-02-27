PREVIEW: Red Wings looking to stay hot Tuesday against Capitals

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings will kick off a pivotal three-game homestand against Eastern Conference opponents, first welcoming the Washington Capitals to Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday night.
After Tuesday’s 7 p.m. puck drop (broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit and 97.1 The Ticket in Detroit) against Washington (27-21-9; 63 points), Detroit (32-20-6; 70 points) will face the New York Islanders (24-20-14; 62 points) on Thursday before battling the Florida Panthers (38-16-4; 80 points) on Saturday afternoon.
“Going into every night, we feel we have the locker room to go out there, win and be competitive with any team in the league,” Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin said. “It’s really been something that’s been built from last year when Newsy (head coach Derek Lalonde) came. It’s been a process, but we’re a confident team right now. We feel really good about all four lines, all three goalies and all of our defensemen.”