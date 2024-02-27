PREVIEW: Red Wings looking to stay hot Tuesday against Capitals

Detroit currently holds the Eastern Conference’s first wild card spot with a one-point lead over the Tampa Bay Lightning, who have one game in hand. The Red Wings are ahead of the Capitals by seven points and eight up on both the Islanders and New Jersey Devils.

“It’s kind of coming down to crunch time here in this last little stretch of the season,” Jake Walman said. “I think we’ve put ourselves in a good spot. It’s exciting coming to the rink. You can kind of feel the energy within the team and outside the team in the city.”

Detroit rallied to defeat the Chicago Blackhawks, 3-2, in overtime on Sunday to extend its five-game winning streak. Returning to Chicago for the first time since being traded to the New York Rangers last season, Patrick Kane had an assist and scored the overtime game-winner for the Red Wings.

On an eight-game point streak, Kane has 28 points (12-16--28) in his first 27 games with Detroit.

“Unbelievable experience and honored to be part of it,” Lalonde said about Sunday’s atmosphere inside the United Center. “Exceeded expectations. Obviously, the way the game ended, (Red Wings assistant coach) Jay Varady described it as a 'rock concert with a hockey game involved.'”