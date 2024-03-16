PREVIEW: Red Wings look to snap losing streak against Buffalo on Saturday afternoon

Detroit -- The Detroit Red Wings will play the Buffalo Sabres for the second time in four days on Saturday afternoon at Little Caesars Arena, eager to turn the tide after Thursday’s loss against the Arizona Coyotes.

Puck drop between Detroit (33-27-6; 72 points) and Buffalo (32-30-5; 69 points) is slated for 12:30 p.m., with broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).

Thursday’s game marked the seventh consecutive loss for Detroit, its first on home ice since Mar. 2 against Florida.

Detroit kept it close for the first 40 minutes against Arizona with the help of a first period goal from Lucas Raymond. But the Coyotes pulled away by outscoring Detroit, 2-0 in the third period.

“It seems like things just aren’t going our way,” Alex DeBrincat said.” We’ve just got to stay positive. We have to end this sooner rather than later, obviously. If we can keep looking at the good things we’re doing and try to emulate that for 60 minutes I think we’ll be good. We have a good hockey team. Obviously, this is an unfortunate stretch and we’ve put ourselves in a bit of a tough situation but there’s a lot of games left. We can get out of this hole and be right back where we want to be.”