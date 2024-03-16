PREVIEW: Red Wings look to snap losing streak against Buffalo on Saturday afternoon

Eager to snap seven-game losing skid, Detroit will face Buffalo for second time this week.

By Melanie Soverinsky @DetroitRedWings / DetroitRedWings.com

Detroit -- The Detroit Red Wings will play the Buffalo Sabres for the second time in four days on Saturday afternoon at Little Caesars Arena, eager to turn the tide after Thursday’s loss against the Arizona Coyotes.

Puck drop between Detroit (33-27-6; 72 points) and Buffalo (32-30-5; 69 points) is slated for 12:30 p.m., with broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).

Thursday’s game marked the seventh consecutive loss for Detroit, its first on home ice since Mar. 2 against Florida.

Detroit kept it close for the first 40 minutes against Arizona with the help of a first period goal from Lucas Raymond. But the Coyotes pulled away by outscoring Detroit, 2-0 in the third period.   

“It seems like things just aren’t going our way,” Alex DeBrincat said.” We’ve just got to stay positive. We have to end this sooner rather than later, obviously. If we can keep looking at the good things we’re doing and try to emulate that for 60 minutes I think we’ll be good. We have a good hockey team. Obviously, this is an unfortunate stretch and we’ve put ourselves in a bit of a tough situation but there’s a lot of games left. We can get out of this hole and be right back where we want to be.”

Detroit head coach Derek Lalonde said while there are multiple aspects of Detroit’s game that need to change to be successful, it starts on the defensive end.

“If you chase offense especially in the way we’re built, we’re not going to be successful,” Lalonde said. “The winners at the end of the year it all looks the same no matter who it is, how they’re built and how much talent they have. It still starts from the net up.”

Detroit captain Dylan Larkin skated during the start of Friday’s practice, but it’s unlikely that he will return for the next couple of games. Larkin has been unavailable due to a lower body injury sustained against Florida on Mar. 2.

“It’s good to see him skating,” DeBrincat said. “He’s clearly a big part of our team, leadership wise and he’s probably our best player. It’s tough having him gone but other guys need to step up and we need to figure out a way out of this. Hopefully we’re in a better spot when he comes back.”

Detroit looks to slow Buffalo down on Saturday and split the season series. The Sabres are riding a three-game winning streak and most recently shut out the New York Islanders, 4-0 at home on Thursday.

Alex DeBrincat | Derek Lalonde | Media Availability

“No game at this time of the year is easy,” DeBrincat said. “Everyone’s working for something whether it’s to get in the playoffs, feel good for playoffs or even some teams that are out of it they still work hard, everyone’s working for their jobs. There’s not an easy game in this league. We’ve got to come ready to play.”

The Red Wings’ playoff fate rests in the next 16 games as Detroit aims to return to the postseason for the first time since 2016.

“We had a goal all year, belief in the goal and it’s still right there,” Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said. “We’re technically right on that line. The other two aspects are belief in the group which is being tested and trust in the group and each other which is being tested which happens in these situations. There’s hopefully a spark to give us a little confidence, a little swagger.”

“There’s a ton of growth in this,” Lalonde said. “Obviously, our objective is the now and it’s winning against Buffalo tomorrow.”

