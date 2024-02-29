PREVIEW: Red Wings look to extend winning streak as three-game homestand continues Thursday against Islanders

Raymond said the club feels energized keeping pace in the playoff race and wants to keep building momentum.
“You want to play meaningful games and compete for the big prize,” said Raymond, who leads the Red Wings with 15 multi-point games this season. “It’s a lot of fun and like Alex said, there’s a lot of hockey left to be played. It’s exciting. I think everyone feels it in the room. Looking forward to the rest of the season.”
Tied with the Pittsburgh Penguins for seventh in the Eastern Conference’s Metropolitan Division, the Islanders are coming off a 3-2 overtime road win against the Dallas Stars on Monday.
Matthew Barzal leads New York in scoring this season with 61 points (17 goals, 44 assists) and Noah Dobson is second with 60 points (seven goals, 53 assists). Bo Horvat has 50 points, including three in his last five games. In 42 appearances for the Islanders this season, goaltender Ilya Sorokin has an 18-13-11 record, 3.11 goals-against average, .910 save percentage and two shutouts.
“You get these home games and start thinking through matchups, and they’re a handful,” Lalonde said about the Islanders. “I love all four of their lines, D, goalies. When (Sorokin) is going, he’s one of the best in the league. You can see why that was a playoff team last year. It was about this time last year when they really made a push and got over that line. I think they’ll make that push again this year.”