PREVIEW: Red Wings look to extend winning streak as three-game homestand continues Thursday against Islanders

Detroit is 8-1-2 at Little Caesars Arena to begin 2024 calendar year

By Jonathan Mills
DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings will bring a season-high six-game winning streak and seven-game home point streak into Thursday’s matchup against the New York Islanders at Little Caesars Arena.

Puck drop between the Red Wings (33-20-6; 72 points) and the Islanders (24-20-14; 62 points) is set for 7 p.m., with broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket). In the first meeting this season, Detroit defeated New York, 4-3, in overtime at UBS Arena on Oct. 30.

Seven Red Wings players earned multi-point games in Detroit’s 8-3 win on Tuesday over the Washington Capitals, headlined by Lucas Raymond’s three-point night (one goal, two assists) and Shayne Gostisbehere’s two-goal effort.

Head coach Derek Lalonde said Detroit must avoid complacency to extend its longest winning streak since 2019.

“It feels like a little more purpose to where this is heading, but we still have a long way to go,” Lalonde said. “Even (Tuesday) night, a quality win. Watching it back, it was a really good offensive night but there were some things in our game that got us on our heels and in trouble a little bit.”

Holding a three-point lead over the Tampa Bay Lightning for the Eastern Conference’s first wild-card spot, the Red Wings have recorded a .772 points percentage since Jan. 1. Only the Florida Panthers have a better points percentage (.782) in that span.

“I feel we have to continue to work and live day-by-day,” Red Wings goalie Alex Lyon said. “Being process-oriented and taking each day and game as they come is important. I think it’s super important that we don’t get too far ahead of ourselves. We still have a lot of games left, so we just have to continue to do the right things.”

Alex Lyon | Lucas Raymond | Derek Lalonde

Raymond said the club feels energized keeping pace in the playoff race and wants to keep building momentum.

“You want to play meaningful games and compete for the big prize,” said Raymond, who leads the Red Wings with 15 multi-point games this season. “It’s a lot of fun and like Alex said, there’s a lot of hockey left to be played. It’s exciting. I think everyone feels it in the room. Looking forward to the rest of the season.”

Tied with the Pittsburgh Penguins for seventh in the Eastern Conference’s Metropolitan Division, the Islanders are coming off a 3-2 overtime road win against the Dallas Stars on Monday.

Matthew Barzal leads New York in scoring this season with 61 points (17 goals, 44 assists) and Noah Dobson is second with 60 points (seven goals, 53 assists). Bo Horvat has 50 points, including three in his last five games. In 42 appearances for the Islanders this season, goaltender Ilya Sorokin has an 18-13-11 record, 3.11 goals-against average, .910 save percentage and two shutouts.

“You get these home games and start thinking through matchups, and they’re a handful,” Lalonde said about the Islanders. “I love all four of their lines, D, goalies. When (Sorokin) is going, he’s one of the best in the league. You can see why that was a playoff team last year. It was about this time last year when they really made a push and got over that line. I think they’ll make that push again this year.”

