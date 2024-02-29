PREVIEW: Red Wings look to extend winning streak as three-game homestand continues Thursday against Islanders

Seven Red Wings players earned multi-point games in Detroit’s 8-3 win on Tuesday over the Washington Capitals, headlined by Lucas Raymond’s three-point night (one goal, two assists) and Shayne Gostisbehere’s two-goal effort.

Head coach Derek Lalonde said Detroit must avoid complacency to extend its longest winning streak since 2019.

“It feels like a little more purpose to where this is heading, but we still have a long way to go,” Lalonde said. “Even (Tuesday) night, a quality win. Watching it back, it was a really good offensive night but there were some things in our game that got us on our heels and in trouble a little bit.”

Holding a three-point lead over the Tampa Bay Lightning for the Eastern Conference’s first wild-card spot, the Red Wings have recorded a .772 points percentage since Jan. 1. Only the Florida Panthers have a better points percentage (.782) in that span.

“I feel we have to continue to work and live day-by-day,” Red Wings goalie Alex Lyon said. “Being process-oriented and taking each day and game as they come is important. I think it’s super important that we don’t get too far ahead of ourselves. We still have a lot of games left, so we just have to continue to do the right things.”