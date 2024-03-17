PREVIEW: Red Wings look to bring momentum, strong team game into Pittsburgh on Sunday

Detroit snapped season-long seven-game losing streak with 4-1 win against Buffalo on Saturday

DETV 03.17.24_GAMEDAY_WEB
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

PITTSBURGH -- Coming off a much-needed 4-1 victory against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday, the Detroit Red Wings will look to sweep a weekend back-to-back set when they battle the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Sunday evening.

Puck drop between the Red Wings (34-27-6; 74 points) and Penguins (29-28-9; 67 points) is set for 6 p.m., with broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit/NHL Network and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit). Detroit opened the season series against Pittsburgh with a 6-3 win at Little Caesars Arena on Oct. 18.

Speaking to the media after Saturday’s game, Christian Fischer said a strong team effort helped the Red Wings snap a season-long seven-game losing streak.

“I think we played a really complete game,” said Fischer, who scored his third goal of the season on Saturday. “Start to finish, not too many lapses in the D-zone. They didn’t have too many extended shifts in a row in our zone. In between periods, we talked about it. We just felt a different compete level, a different kind of back-to-our-old ways you start to feel in the hockey game.”

Goalie James Reimer, who stopped 25 of 26 shots against Buffalo for his seventh win of the season, said Detroit embraced the need to play with urgency and desperation.

“Our sense of urgency was just incredible (Saturday),” Reimer said. “There was a complete buy-in. From my point of view when I was watching the game, you felt comfortable back there just knowing guys were in their spots and working. When they made good plays or were on the winning side of a few battles, our guys fought back and got back on the right side of the puck. It was a lot of fun to watch them.”

For the second straight game, the Red Wings will face another club battling for a spot in the Eastern Conference Playoffs race. Pittsburgh enters Sunday seven points behind Detroit for the second wild-card spot and will host the Red Wings again on April 11 to wrap up the season series.

“We dictate what is going to happen,” Fischer said. “If we go on a good run here and put together a couple of wins, we know how that’s going to work and how difficult these next three to four weeks are. We control our own destiny. What else do you want? Everyone can look at the negative side, but we’re in a playoff hunt with 15 games left to go. That’s why we play hockey.”

The Penguins are currently seventh in the Metropolitan Division and are fresh off a 7-4 loss to the New York Rangers on Saturday.

Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby leads the club in goals (32) and points (66) this season, while Erik Karlsson has a team-high 37 assists. Goalie Tristan Jarry and former Red Wings netminder Alex Nedeljkovic have both spent time in the crease for the Penguins this season, with Jarry making the majority of starts (46) along with a 19-22-5 record, 2.79 goals-against average and .906 save percentage.

News Feed

RECAP: Red Wings flip the script, end losing skid in 4-1 hard-fought battle against Buffalo Saturday

PREVIEW: Red Wings look to snap losing streak against Buffalo on Saturday afternoon

RECAP: Red Wings endure 4-1 loss to Coyotes

Alison Vaughn Named Women’s History Month Game Changers Honoree

PREVIEW: Red Wings return home to face Coyotes on Thursday

Red Wings recall Austin Czarnik from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

RECAP: Red Wings can’t shake skid, drop road trip finale to Sabres, 7-3

Yzerman views organizational depth as foundation for Red Wings’ long-term success

PREVIEW: Red Wings wrap up four-game road trip Tuesday in Buffalo

Red Wings sign Tim Gettinger to one-year contract extension

RECAP: Red Wings not lacking in effort despite 5-3 loss at Golden Knights

PREVIEW: Red Wings focused on raising compete level as they close out back-to-back set Saturday in Vegas

Red Wings recall Jonatan Berggren from Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings shut out in Arizona, 4-0

Mostly quiet at 2024 NHL Trade Deadline, Red Wings’ chemistry and organizational depth encourages Yzerman

PREVIEW: With 2024 NHL Trade Deadline past, Red Wings kick off back-to-back Friday in Arizona 

Red Wings acquire Radim Simek and seventh-round pick in 2024 NHL entry draft from San Jose Sharks for Klim Kostin

RECAP: Red Wings stumble in 7-2 road loss to Avalanche

PREVIEW: Detroit begins four-game road trip Wednesday in Colorado

Carolyn Cassin Named Women’s History Month Game Changers Honoree

RECAP: Red Wings shut out by NHL-leading Panthers, 4-0

PREVIEW: Red Wings finish three-game homestand Saturday afternoon against NHL-leading Panthers

Rasmussen and Fischer cut ribbon on Esports Lounge at Eastpointe Boys & Girls Clubs location 

RECAP: Red Wings’ winning streak halted in 5-3 loss to Islanders

Detroit Red Wings Announce Michigan-Based Priority as Jersey Patch Partner

PREVIEW: Red Wings look to extend winning streak as three-game homestand continues Thursday against Islanders

RECAP: Red Wings’ offensive depth on display in 8-3 win over Capitals

PREVIEW: Red Wings looking to stay hot Tuesday against Capitals

Dr. Darienne Hudson Named Black History Month Game Changers Honoree

Chelios talks Red Wings connection after Blackhawks retire his No. 7 jersey

RECAP: Kane scores overtime game-winner in emotional Chicago return as Red Wings rally past Blackhawks, 3-2

PREVIEW: Patrick Kane excited to return to Chicago with Red Wings on Sunday

RECAP: DeBrincat, four-goal first period help Red Wings roll past Blues, 6-1

PREVIEW: Red Wings open weekend back-to-back set, starting with St. Louis on Saturday afternoon

RECAP: Kane, Larkin help stage Red Wings’ 2-1 overtime win against Avalanche in ‘great atmosphere’

NOTEBOOK: Lalonde keeping close watch on Lyon’s workload this season

PREVIEW: Red Wings back at Little Caesars Arena to face Avalanche on Thursday

‘I love it here’: Rasmussen grateful for four-year extension with Red Wings

Red Wings sign Michael Rasmussen to four-year contract extension

Daniel Washington Named Black History Month Game Changers Honoree

RECAP: Red Wings to enjoy ‘happy plane back’ after concluding four-game road trip with 4-3 overtime win against Kraken

Red Wings activate Matt Luff from injured non-roster; assign him to Grand Rapids

PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Kraken Monday for Presidents’ Day matinee to end four-game road trip 

2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series to feature Detroit Red Wings vs. Columbus Blue Jackets at Ohio Stadium on March 1, 2025

RECAP: ‘Lights out’ Reimer posts 38-save shutout as Red Wings douse Flames, 5-0  

PREVIEW: Red Wings, Flames collide in Calgary on Saturday afternoon

Red Wings looking to move past recent adversity on Western Canada road trip

RECAP: Red Wings fall to NHL-leading Canucks, 4-1

PREVIEW: Red Wings battle NHL-leading Canucks Thursday for second time in five days

Seider and Walman learning from each other, share special camaraderie