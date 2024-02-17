PREVIEW: Red Wings, Flames collide in Calgary on Saturday afternoon

Detroit is seeking its first win on the road trip after falling, 4-1, to the NHL-leading Vancouver Canucks on Thursday. J.T. Compher scored the lone goal for the Red Wings, who moved to 7-3-3 against Pacific Division opponents this season.

“Every single one of their goals started on our sticks,” Lalonde said about the Canucks. “We got to be a little bit harder around the net. I know (Thatcher) Demko was amazing, but I still think we could have done more with his time and space.”

Reimer has a 4-6-2 record with a 3.22 goals-against average, .894 save percentage and one shutout in 14 appearances this season, and is eager to start between the pipes on Saturday.

“You train and practice enough to play games,” Reimer said. “I’m excited to get back in there and try to help the boys out so we can get back on the right track here.”

Reimer, who signed a one-year deal with the Red Wings this offseason, said sporadic playing time is sometimes part of life as an NHL goaltender.

“It’s not the situation you want to find yourself in,” Reimer said. “But you try to stay positive, be diligent with the time you have on and off the ice, make sure you’re doing what you need to do to keep getting better and also be prepared when your number gets called. I feel like I’ve done a good job of that, so it just comes down to the fun part of going out there and playing.”