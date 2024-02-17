PREVIEW: Red Wings, Flames collide in Calgary on Saturday afternoon

CALGARY -- Goalie James Reimer will make his first start since Jan. 14 for the Detroit Red Wings when they conclude the Western Canada leg of their four-game road trip against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday afternoon.
“Alex (Lyon) has played 18 of our last 19 (games),” Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said. “Obviously Ville (Husso) went down with injury. The one game Alex didn’t play, Reims gave us an unbelievable performance, a win in Toronto. We expect him to be good for us (Saturday).”
Puck drop between Detroit (27-20-6; 60 points) and Calgary (25-24-5; 55 points) is set for 4 p.m. ET/2 p.m. MT on Bally Sports Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit). In their first matchup this season, the Red Wings beat the Flames, 6-2, at Little Caesars Arena on Oct. 22.