PREVIEW: Red Wings finish three-game homestand Saturday afternoon against NHL-leading Panthers

First 7,500 fans will receive Alex DeBrincat Bobblehead, presented by Comerica Bank

By Jonathan Mills
DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings will conclude a three-game homestand on Saturday afternoon against the NHL-leading Florida Panthers at Little Caesars Arena.

Puck drop between Detroit (33-21-6; 72 points) and Florida (40-16-4; 84 points) is set for 3 p.m., with TV broadcast coverage airing exclusively on ABC/ESPN+ and radio coverage on 97.1 The Ticket. The first 7,500 fans in attendance will receive an Alex DeBrincat Bobblehead, presented by Comerica Bank.

The road team has won each game of the current season series between the Atlantic Division foes. After being blanked by the Panthers, 2-0, at Little Caesars Arena on Nov. 2, the Red Wings won, 3-2, in overtime at FLA Live Arena on Jan. 17.

“This is the hottest team, arguably the best team, in the league right now,” Detroit head coach Derek Lalonde said about Florida. “This is our last opportunity at home before we go on an extremely difficult road trip here. It’s going to be about us playing the right way against a very good opponent.”

The Red Wings’ season-high six-game winning streak was snapped Thursday in a 5-3 loss to the New York Islanders. Olli Maatta scored two goals and Patrick Kane extended his point streak to 10 straight games by scoring a goal for the Red Wings, who finished last month with a 7-3-0 record.

“I know we’re not going to go undefeated here,” Lalonde said about the final stretch of this season. “But left the rink (Thursday night) frustrated. Watching it back again (Friday morning), the same. These teams are going to beat you in this league, anyone can. But we want them to earn it a little bit.”

Detroit has a two point-lead over the Tampa Bay Lightning for the Eastern Conference’s first wild-card spot with six days remaining until the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline (March 8 at 3 p.m. ET). When asked about next week’s deadline, Lalonde said the Red Wings coaching staff and players trust Executive Vice President and General Manager Steve Yzerman’s vision of building for sustained success.

“I know he has the best interests in the micro and macro going forward,” Lalonde said about Yzerman. “I won’t lose a ton of sleep and I don’t think our guys will either. Maybe the most aggressive move of all will be no move at all. I think that would speak volumes on where our group is at.”

On Thursday, Florida pushed its winning streak to three consecutive games with a 4-3 shootout victory over the Montreal Canadiens. The Panthers’ 84 points this season are tied for the top mark in the NHL alongside the Boston Bruins.

Winners in 11 of its last 12 road games, Florida is led by Sam Reinhart’s 71 points (41 goals, 30 assists) this season. Matthew Tkachuk (21-47—68) and Carter Verhaeghe (30-32—62) rank second and third on the Panthers in scoring, respectively. Goalie Sergei Bobrovsky has started 43 games this season, posting a 29-11-2 record, 2.35 goals-against average, .916 save percentage and three shutouts.

"We know it's going to be a battle," Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin said about Saturday's divisional matchup. "We've risen to the occasion this year with top teams. I think (the Panthers) are playing really well right now. It's an early game and going to be a great atmosphere. We're going to have to be ready to bring the battle to them. I expect it to be like a playoff game."

