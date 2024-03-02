PREVIEW: Red Wings finish three-game homestand Saturday afternoon against NHL-leading Panthers

The road team has won each game of the current season series between the Atlantic Division foes. After being blanked by the Panthers, 2-0, at Little Caesars Arena on Nov. 2, the Red Wings won, 3-2, in overtime at FLA Live Arena on Jan. 17.

“This is the hottest team, arguably the best team, in the league right now,” Detroit head coach Derek Lalonde said about Florida. “This is our last opportunity at home before we go on an extremely difficult road trip here. It’s going to be about us playing the right way against a very good opponent.”

The Red Wings’ season-high six-game winning streak was snapped Thursday in a 5-3 loss to the New York Islanders. Olli Maatta scored two goals and Patrick Kane extended his point streak to 10 straight games by scoring a goal for the Red Wings, who finished last month with a 7-3-0 record.

“I know we’re not going to go undefeated here,” Lalonde said about the final stretch of this season. “But left the rink (Thursday night) frustrated. Watching it back again (Friday morning), the same. These teams are going to beat you in this league, anyone can. But we want them to earn it a little bit.”

Detroit has a two point-lead over the Tampa Bay Lightning for the Eastern Conference’s first wild-card spot with six days remaining until the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline (March 8 at 3 p.m. ET). When asked about next week’s deadline, Lalonde said the Red Wings coaching staff and players trust Executive Vice President and General Manager Steve Yzerman’s vision of building for sustained success.

“I know he has the best interests in the micro and macro going forward,” Lalonde said about Yzerman. “I won’t lose a ton of sleep and I don’t think our guys will either. Maybe the most aggressive move of all will be no move at all. I think that would speak volumes on where our group is at.”