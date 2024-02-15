PREVIEW: Red Wings battle NHL-leading Canucks Thursday for second time in five days

VANCOUVER -- After opening their annual Western Canada road trip with a frustrating 8-4 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday, the Detroit Red Wings will look to rebound Thursday night against the NHL-leading Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena.
“It’s our road mentality,” Detroit head coach Derek Lalonde said. “We have to scratch and claw to try to get every point we can. We entered the third period in Edmonton tied, a missed opportunity. We’ll have to capitalize when we get those opportunities going forward, and an opportunity tonight.”
Bally Sports Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket) will carry broadcast coverage of Thursday’s puck drop (10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT) between the Red Wings (27-19-6; 60 points) and Canucks (36-12-6; 78 points), who are battling for the second time in a five-day span. Last Saturday, Detroit rallied from a two-goal third-period deficit to earn a 4-3 overtime victory at Little Caesars Arena.