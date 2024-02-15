PREVIEW: Red Wings battle NHL-leading Canucks Thursday for second time in five days

Lalonde said there are benefits of playing the same opponent twice in such a short time span.

“Especially a team in the West, to get them twice in three games, probably an advantage in that nothing is going to surprise us,” Lalonde said about the Canucks. “But again, you just keep watching them back and that’s a really good, special and extremely well-constructed team.”

Following Thursday’s morning skate, Lalonde said goalie Ville Husso is week-to-week after exiting the first period of Tuesday’s game with a lower-body injury. It was Husso’s first game with the Red Wings since Dec. 18, when the Finnish netminder sustained an unrelated lower-body injury against the Anaheim Ducks.

“We’ve been fortunate to have all three (goalies),” said Lalonde, who confirmed netminder Alex Lyon will start in Vancouver. “It has saved our season. Here we are again, leaning on that depth.”

With Robby Fabbri unavailable Thursday for the second straight game following the birth of his daughter, Lalonde said the Red Wings will dress the same lineup they used against the Oilers.

“Obviously very happy for him,” Lalonde said about Fabbri becoming a father. "Credit to him, and I appreciated it, he wanted to bring his wife and daughter home from the hospital, so he’s going to be able to do that. He’ll meet us and be available for us in Calgary.”