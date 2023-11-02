PREVIEW: Red Wings back on home ice Thursday against Panthers

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings have crossed the 10-game mark of the 2023-24 season, and while head coach Derek Lalonde said it’s still too early to glean much from the first month of play, his club earning its best 10-game start since 2014-15 is encouraging.

“As a coaching staff, you’re constantly reevaluating where you’re at through segments of either five or 10 games,” Lalonde said. “If you would have told us when the season started that we’d be 6-3-1 with the type of schedule we had, we obviously would have taken it in a heartbeat. So we’re here. Now we got to keep building on it.”

The Red Wings (6-3-1; 13 points) will kick off their November slate Thursday night against the Florida Panthers (4-3-1; 9 points) at Little Caesars Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m., with TV broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit Extra. Longtime Grand Rapids Griffins announcer Bob Kaser will continue filling in for Ken Kal (illness), joining Paul Woods and Daniella Bruce on the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).