PREVIEW: Red Wings back at Little Caesars Arena to face Avalanche on Thursday

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings will host the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday for the third and final Hockeytown Heritage Night at Little Caesars Arena this season.

Puck drop between Detroit (29-20-6; 64 points) and Colorado (35-18-4; 74 points) is set for 7 p.m., with broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit). The first 7,500 fans in attendance will receive a Darren McCarty Stick Case, presented by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar.

After winning the last two games of their four-game road trip, the Red Wings are set to play on home ice for just the second time this month and are looking to build off a 4-3 overtime victory against the Seattle Kraken on Monday. It marked Detroit’s sixth overtime win this season, trailing only the Dallas Stars and New York Rangers, who are tied for first in the NHL with seven OT victories apiece.