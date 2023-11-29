Patrick Kane says heart is in Detroit, signs one-year deal with Red Wings on Tuesday

35-year-old veteran forward excited to ‘come in and build my game,’ brings experience and winning pedigree to Red Wings’ lineup

DET Kane 11_29_23
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

NEW YORK -- After having offseason hip surgery on June 1, Patrick Kane is out to prove himself. The Detroit Red Wings, who entered Wednesday tied for third place in the Atlantic Division, are playing with something to prove.

That is why Kane believes he found an ideal situation with the Red Wings, who officially signed the 35-year-old forward to a one-year free-agent contract on Tuesday night, for the 2023-24 season.

“I just thought the fit was good,” said Kane, who skated with the Red Wings for the first time Wednesday morning at Madison Square Garden ahead of Detroit’s game against the New York Rangers. “I think with a young team that’s been playing well as of late, I can kind of come in and build my game. Not too much pressure right away on me with the success they’re having this year.”

Kane split last season between the Chicago Blackhawks and Rangers, recording 57 points on 21 goals and 36 assists in 73 regular-season games. He added six points in seven postseason contests with the Rangers, who acquired the 5-foot-10, 177-pound forward via trade on Feb. 28.

“It’s good to be back in the NHL,” Kane said. “This is a great opportunity for me to join Detroit. They’re playing really well so far this year. Excited to join the team and get back out there. I’ve probably had 60-65 skates already after the surgery, so just try to get up to speed here at the NHL level and hopefully it doesn’t take too long.”

Originally selected by the Blackhawks with the first overall pick in the 2007 NHL Entry Draft, Kane has enjoyed an accomplished 16-year NHL career. Since making his NHL debut with Chicago on Oct. 4, 2007, Kane has earned 1,237 points (451-786--1,237) in 1,180 games, trailing only Pittsburgh Penguins forwards Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin, and Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin for the most points among active NHL skaters. 

“He’s got great hockey sense,” Red Wings Executive Vice President and General Manager Steve Yzerman said about Kane on Wednesday. “His game, he’s probably relied mostly on his brain. He’s obviously got great skills and is a good skater, but what makes him exceptional is his brain. That gives him an advantage.”

A nine-time NHL All Star, Kane helped lead the Blackhawks to three Stanley Cup championships (2010, 2013, 2015) and won the Conn Smythe Trophy as the 2013 playoffs MVP. The veteran forward won the Hart Memorial Trophy, Art Ross Trophy and Ted Lindsay Award after totaling 106 points on 46 goals and 60 assists in 82 games in the 2015-16 season. He also earned the Calder Memorial Trophy as NHL Rookie of the Year in 2007-08.

Patrick Kane | Derek Lalonde | Media Availability

“I think it speaks volumes of where we’ve been and what we’ve done over the first 20 games,” head coach Derek Lalonde said about the significance of Kane signing with Detroit. “Obviously, he’s got a relationship with (former Blackhawks teammate) Alex (DeBrincat) and had some success in the past with him. He’s a very smart, knowledgeable hockey guy.”

Kane, who was an unrestricted free agent, said he started considering ideal landing spots roughly 2-3 months ago.

“Throughout the whole process, I felt like Detroit was always there,” Kane said. “It was always in the back of my mind, kind of in my heart as well, to come join this team. You get to the point where I’m checking in with (agent) Pat (Brisson) to see if Detroit reached out, if they’re calling and interested.”

Yzerman said he and Lalonde spoke with Kane via Zoom while the Red Wings were in Sweden earlier this month for the 2023 NHL Global Series.

“We had a long talk, close to an hour,” Yzerman said. “Talked about, obviously, Patrick’s health, how he’s been doing in his rehab, how he feels and what he’s been doing on the ice. We talked about our team, where he’d fit in on our team. Patrick has done his homework not only on our team, but I think on all the potential teams that he may had interest in playing in.”

For Kane, reuniting with a close friend in DeBrincat, his teammate in Chicago from 2017-22, influenced his decision to choose Detroit.

“I think probably the DeBrincat factor had something to do with it, too, just being comfortable playing with him not only on the ice but off the ice,” Kane said. “Excited to build that chemistry again. We had some really good moments in Chicago, so will be fun to play with him again.”

DeBrincat, who speaks regularly with Kane, said he is excited to share the ice with his former teammate again.

“I’ve been keeping up with him all year,” DeBrincat said Tuesday. “Seeing how he’s doing, and I think it’s more important that he’s feeling well and rejuvenated. I know he’s missing hockey. Good to see him closer to return.”

Cognizant of the surgery and lengthy rehab Kane has undergone, Lalonde said the Red Wings will not rush Kane back into game action.

“No actual timeframe yet,” Lalonde said after Wednesday’s morning skate. “We’ll let him get some 5-on-5 time. Tested out very well through the physical (Tuesday). Again, will probably be a day-to-day type thing.

“Probably be disappointed if it’s a couple-week process. I would say in the next two or three games, but it will be a better feel once we get some bodies. Could be next week, but no exact time frame.”

Yzerman said he is encouraged by Kane’s current health status.

“We had Patrick in Detroit (Tuesday),” Yzerman said. “Met not only with our doctors but with our performance staff, and they’re pretty extensive in their evaluations of players in their return to play. They were really pleased with the results of the evaluation. He’s worked extremely hard. Outside of the hip, he’s in very good shape.”

Kane, who has worn No. 88 since his rookie NHL campaign, will again don the number in Detroit. Daniel Sprong, who has worn No. 88 since joining the Red Wings last summer, said the number belongs to Kane and he has no problem switching numbers.

“That’s his number,” Sprong, who switched to No. 17, said Tuesday. “He’s been in the league for a long time. He’s a legend in the game and a superstar.

“He made that number a trademark. It’s definitely his.”

