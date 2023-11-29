Patrick Kane says heart is in Detroit, signs one-year deal with Red Wings on Tuesday

“I think it speaks volumes of where we’ve been and what we’ve done over the first 20 games,” head coach Derek Lalonde said about the significance of Kane signing with Detroit. “Obviously, he’s got a relationship with (former Blackhawks teammate) Alex (DeBrincat) and had some success in the past with him. He’s a very smart, knowledgeable hockey guy.”

Kane, who was an unrestricted free agent, said he started considering ideal landing spots roughly 2-3 months ago.

“Throughout the whole process, I felt like Detroit was always there,” Kane said. “It was always in the back of my mind, kind of in my heart as well, to come join this team. You get to the point where I’m checking in with (agent) Pat (Brisson) to see if Detroit reached out, if they’re calling and interested.”

Yzerman said he and Lalonde spoke with Kane via Zoom while the Red Wings were in Sweden earlier this month for the 2023 NHL Global Series.

“We had a long talk, close to an hour,” Yzerman said. “Talked about, obviously, Patrick’s health, how he’s been doing in his rehab, how he feels and what he’s been doing on the ice. We talked about our team, where he’d fit in on our team. Patrick has done his homework not only on our team, but I think on all the potential teams that he may had interest in playing in.”

For Kane, reuniting with a close friend in DeBrincat, his teammate in Chicago from 2017-22, influenced his decision to choose Detroit.

“I think probably the DeBrincat factor had something to do with it, too, just being comfortable playing with him not only on the ice but off the ice,” Kane said. “Excited to build that chemistry again. We had some really good moments in Chicago, so will be fun to play with him again.”

DeBrincat, who speaks regularly with Kane, said he is excited to share the ice with his former teammate again.

“I’ve been keeping up with him all year,” DeBrincat said Tuesday. “Seeing how he’s doing, and I think it’s more important that he’s feeling well and rejuvenated. I know he’s missing hockey. Good to see him closer to return.”

Cognizant of the surgery and lengthy rehab Kane has undergone, Lalonde said the Red Wings will not rush Kane back into game action.

“No actual timeframe yet,” Lalonde said after Wednesday’s morning skate. “We’ll let him get some 5-on-5 time. Tested out very well through the physical (Tuesday). Again, will probably be a day-to-day type thing.

“Probably be disappointed if it’s a couple-week process. I would say in the next two or three games, but it will be a better feel once we get some bodies. Could be next week, but no exact time frame.”