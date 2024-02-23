NOTEBOOK: Lalonde keeping close watch on Lyon’s workload this season

Grand Rapids Griffins riding 13-game point streak; PWHL matchup set for Saturday, March 16 at Little Caesars Arena

012924-AMF-0547
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT -- After Thursday’s hard-fought 2-1 overtime victory against the Colorado Avalanche, the Detroit Red Wings were back on the ice for practice at Little Caesars Arena’s BELFOR Training Center on Friday afternoon. 

Looking ahead to Saturday’s home matinee against the St. Louis Blues, Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said he plans to dress the same lineup from Thursday’s game, including a third straight start for goalie Alex Lyon.

Lalonde said he has not sensed much fatigue from Lyon this season, despite the goaltender’s career-high workload. In 26 games this season, Lyon has a 16-8-2 record with a 2.75 goals-against average, .914 save percentage and two shutouts.

Before this season, the most games Lyon had played in a single campaign during his six NHL seasons was 15 with the Florida Panthers in 2022-23.

Although he didn’t think Lyon was fatigued, Lalonde said he wanted to give Lyon a mental break after giving up a combined 11 goals in two games on Feb. 13 and Feb 15.

“I think his games in Edmonton and Vancouver, not his best, pretty obvious,” Lalonde said about Lyon. “I thought a little mental reset, not only with James (Reimer) playing (in Calgary) but at the level that he did, and it worked out perfectly. Obviously a back-to-back this weekend, James will get the back half (in Chicago).”

Lalonde said the Red Wings coaching staff will continue to assess Lyon’s workload down the stretch.

“We just had a little meeting with Alex,” Lalonde said. “He even admitted this is uncharted territory and he’s got to manage it, but we’ve got to manage it as a group.”

Griffins credit mindset, chemistry as keys to current 13-game point streak

Detroit’s AHL-affiliate Grand Rapids Griffins are on a roll.

Griffins goalie Sebastian Cossa made 28 saves for his first career AHL shutout in a 1-0 win over the Texas Stars at Van Andel Arena on Wednesday, extending Grand Rapids’ point streak to 13 consecutive games.

Entering Friday, the Griffins (23-15-5-3; 54 points) ranked second in the Central Division.

Speaking to the media on Feb. 15, head coach Dan Watson said he believes a pre-Christmas break message sparked Grand Rapids.

“The message heading into Christmas was we can be a good team, but we have to make that decision to do it as a group,” Watson said. “It can’t be as individuals. We need to be doing it as a team. Since Christmas, we’ve been really good at that. Guys have been pulling for each other.”

Cossa, who the Red Wings selected 15th overall in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, said playing with a defense-first mentality has also contributed to Grand Rapids’ recent success.

“Our defense, especially where it was at the beginning of the year to where it is now, is night and day,” the 21-year-old Cossa said. “Definitely giving other teams a lot less chances and there’s less turnovers in our zone. Our penalty kill has been a lot better recently. Keeping the puck out of your net has been helping us get more points.”

According to forward Cross Hanas, the Griffins will continue to lean on their still-growing team chemistry.

“At the start of the year, it felt like we had a whole new team with a lot of older guys who were new and younger guys who were just coming into pro,” said Hanas, who was Detroit’s 55th overall draft pick in 2020. “Lately, we’ve been meshing pretty well as a team and getting pretty close. I think it’s translating to the ice as well. We’re having a lot more fun together out there and we trust each other a lot. We’re playing with a lot of confidence, which is nice.”

PWHL matchup set for Saturday, March 16 at Little Caesars Arena

The Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) is coming to Detroit.

As part of “PWHL Takeover Weekend” from March 16-17, PWHL Ottawa and PWHL Boston will at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday, March 16, with puck drop set for 6 p.m.

“We’re thrilled to partner with the PWHL, and to welcome Boston and Ottawa to Little Caesars Arena on March 16,” Ryan Gustafson, Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer of Ilitch Sports + Entertainment, said in a statement. “It’s been exciting to see the early success of the PWHL, and we’re honored for the opportunity to put on a great event for our fans and support growing the game of hockey for young women.”

To purchase PWHL tickets, click here.

