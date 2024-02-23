NOTEBOOK: Lalonde keeping close watch on Lyon’s workload this season

Before this season, the most games Lyon had played in a single campaign during his six NHL seasons was 15 with the Florida Panthers in 2022-23.

Although he didn’t think Lyon was fatigued, Lalonde said he wanted to give Lyon a mental break after giving up a combined 11 goals in two games on Feb. 13 and Feb 15.

“I think his games in Edmonton and Vancouver, not his best, pretty obvious,” Lalonde said about Lyon. “I thought a little mental reset, not only with James (Reimer) playing (in Calgary) but at the level that he did, and it worked out perfectly. Obviously a back-to-back this weekend, James will get the back half (in Chicago).”

Lalonde said the Red Wings coaching staff will continue to assess Lyon’s workload down the stretch.

“We just had a little meeting with Alex,” Lalonde said. “He even admitted this is uncharted territory and he’s got to manage it, but we’ve got to manage it as a group.”

Griffins credit mindset, chemistry as keys to current 13-game point streak

Detroit’s AHL-affiliate Grand Rapids Griffins are on a roll.

Griffins goalie Sebastian Cossa made 28 saves for his first career AHL shutout in a 1-0 win over the Texas Stars at Van Andel Arena on Wednesday, extending Grand Rapids’ point streak to 13 consecutive games.

Entering Friday, the Griffins (23-15-5-3; 54 points) ranked second in the Central Division.

Speaking to the media on Feb. 15, head coach Dan Watson said he believes a pre-Christmas break message sparked Grand Rapids.

“The message heading into Christmas was we can be a good team, but we have to make that decision to do it as a group,” Watson said. “It can’t be as individuals. We need to be doing it as a team. Since Christmas, we’ve been really good at that. Guys have been pulling for each other.”