Mostly quiet at 2024 NHL Trade Deadline, Red Wings’ chemistry and organizational depth encourages Yzerman

TEMPE, Ariz. -- After a relatively quiet 2024 NHL Trade Deadline for the Detroit Red Wings, Executive Vice President and General Manager Steve Yzerman expressed confidence in the club’s current roster and belief that key reinforcements will come from within the organization heading into the final stretch of the 2023-24 regular season.
Detroit’s lone trade before Friday’s 3 p.m. ET deadline passed was acquiring defenseman Radim Simek, who was immediately loaned to the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins, from the San Jose Sharks and a seventh-round pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for Klim Kostin.
“Ultimately, I’d like to think part of why we weren’t very active this year at the deadline is that we like the depth we have within the organization,” Yzerman said in a post-trade deadline Zoom call with the media on Friday afternoon. “We have some good players in Grand Rapids. So here, sitting at the deadline, looking at some of the areas we felt maybe could help us, ultimately giving up a first, second or third-round pick for depth, we’re better off bringing up our guys from Grand Rapids for that.”