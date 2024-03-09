Mostly quiet at 2024 NHL Trade Deadline, Red Wings’ chemistry and organizational depth encourages Yzerman

Kostin traded to San Jose Sharks in Detroit’s lone deadline deal on Friday

DET-Yzerman
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

TEMPE, Ariz. -- After a relatively quiet 2024 NHL Trade Deadline for the Detroit Red Wings, Executive Vice President and General Manager Steve Yzerman expressed confidence in the club’s current roster and belief that key reinforcements will come from within the organization heading into the final stretch of the 2023-24 regular season.

Detroit’s lone trade before Friday’s 3 p.m. ET deadline passed was acquiring defenseman Radim Simek, who was immediately loaned to the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins, from the San Jose Sharks and a seventh-round pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for Klim Kostin.

“Ultimately, I’d like to think part of why we weren’t very active this year at the deadline is that we like the depth we have within the organization,” Yzerman said in a post-trade deadline Zoom call with the media on Friday afternoon. “We have some good players in Grand Rapids. So here, sitting at the deadline, looking at some of the areas we felt maybe could help us, ultimately giving up a first, second or third-round pick for depth, we’re better off bringing up our guys from Grand Rapids for that.”

Red Wings executive VP/general manager Steve Yzerman speaks to the media following the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline. Originally aired on 3/8/24.

Yzerman described the trade market as an arms race, noting several playoff-contending clubs were attempting to add at the deadline. He said he tried acquiring a depth forward, but a deal never panned out.

“I have to get caught up with everything that’s gone down,” Yzerman said. “But you take note of some teams at the top (of the standings) that were very aggressive, it looks like a real arms race. Our deadline is almost starting to look like Canadian Junior Hockey’s deadline, where you have four or five clubs at the top just throwing everything and getting everybody, and the rest of the league kind of standing pat.”

Since taking over the Red Wings in 2019, Yzerman has explored all possibilities of improving the team. But he wasn’t comfortable swapping draft capital or talented prospects for rental players at this year’s deadline.

“Whoever is coming in, somebody has to come out of the lineup whether they’re going out and getting traded or they’re a healthy scratch,” Yzerman said. “That affects the locker room. But ultimately, we’re trying to improve the team, and at what cost? The things we were looking at, or thought we could do, to give up first-round or second-round picks and what we consider good prospects for guys that aren’t really filling holes, they’re going to replace the same player who is going to sit in the stands for them.”

Trading Kostin, who signed a two-year contract with Detroit after being acquired from the Edmonton Oilers this offseason, left Yzerman with mixed emotions. In 33 games for the Red Wings this season, Kostin had three goals and one assist.

“Physical, but has some ability too,” Yzerman said about Kostin. “Just for whatever reason, it didn’t work here. He’s a young player who wants an opportunity to play and just wasn’t getting that. It’s best for the player and for us. In particular, we couldn’t afford to have a $2 million-dollar forward not in the lineup next year. We were able to move him, give him an opportunity and change the dynamic of our forward group.”

The Red Wings will dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen Friday night against the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena, but Yzerman said he expects at least one player will be recalled from Grand Rapids soon.

Entering Friday, the Red Wings and Tampa Bay Lightning were tied for the Eastern Conference’s first wild card spot with 72 points apiece. Yzerman said he’s been pleased with the progress Detroit has shown in head coach Derek Lalonde’s second season behind the bench.

“The atmosphere within the team, at least its my understanding and impression from as close as I can get into the locker room, is we have very good team spirit and there’s a lot of enthusiasm,” Yzerman said. “You hear the players talk about how much they enjoy playing together, so that’s encouraging, and they have gotten us into a good spot here now. We have a real good race, which is going to be good for our team down the stretch and hopefully it works out that we finish the regular season in a playoff spot.”

News Feed

PREVIEW: With 2024 NHL Trade Deadline past, Red Wings kick off back-to-back Friday in Arizona 

Red Wings acquire Radim Simek and seventh-round pick in 2024 NHL entry draft from San Jose Sharks for Klim Kostin

RECAP: Red Wings stumble in 7-2 road loss to Avalanche

PREVIEW: Detroit begins four-game road trip Wednesday in Colorado

Carolyn Cassin Named Women’s History Month Game Changers Honoree

RECAP: Red Wings shut out by NHL-leading Panthers, 4-0

PREVIEW: Red Wings finish three-game homestand Saturday afternoon against NHL-leading Panthers

Rasmussen and Fischer cut ribbon on Esports Lounge at Eastpointe Boys & Girls Clubs location 

RECAP: Red Wings’ winning streak halted in 5-3 loss to Islanders

Detroit Red Wings Announce Michigan-Based Priority as Jersey Patch Partner

PREVIEW: Red Wings look to extend winning streak as three-game homestand continues Thursday against Islanders

RECAP: Red Wings’ offensive depth on display in 8-3 win over Capitals

PREVIEW: Red Wings looking to stay hot Tuesday against Capitals

Dr. Darienne Hudson Named Black History Month Game Changers Honoree

Chelios talks Red Wings connection after Blackhawks retire his No. 7 jersey

RECAP: Kane scores overtime game-winner in emotional Chicago return as Red Wings rally past Blackhawks, 3-2

PREVIEW: Patrick Kane excited to return to Chicago with Red Wings on Sunday

RECAP: DeBrincat, four-goal first period help Red Wings roll past Blues, 6-1

PREVIEW: Red Wings open weekend back-to-back set, starting with St. Louis on Saturday afternoon

RECAP: Kane, Larkin help stage Red Wings’ 2-1 overtime win against Avalanche in ‘great atmosphere’

NOTEBOOK: Lalonde keeping close watch on Lyon’s workload this season

PREVIEW: Red Wings back at Little Caesars Arena to face Avalanche on Thursday

‘I love it here’: Rasmussen grateful for four-year extension with Red Wings

Red Wings sign Michael Rasmussen to four-year contract extension

Daniel Washington Named Black History Month Game Changers Honoree

RECAP: Red Wings to enjoy ‘happy plane back’ after concluding four-game road trip with 4-3 overtime win against Kraken

Red Wings activate Matt Luff from injured non-roster; assign him to Grand Rapids

PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Kraken Monday for Presidents’ Day matinee to end four-game road trip 

2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series to feature Detroit Red Wings vs. Columbus Blue Jackets at Ohio Stadium on March 1, 2025

RECAP: ‘Lights out’ Reimer posts 38-save shutout as Red Wings douse Flames, 5-0  

PREVIEW: Red Wings, Flames collide in Calgary on Saturday afternoon

Red Wings looking to move past recent adversity on Western Canada road trip

RECAP: Red Wings fall to NHL-leading Canucks, 4-1

PREVIEW: Red Wings battle NHL-leading Canucks Thursday for second time in five days

Seider and Walman learning from each other, share special camaraderie

RECAP: Husso exits with lower-body injury in Red Wings’ 8-4 road loss to Oilers

Red Wings, SANA Detroit Collaborate on Exclusive Merchandise Line and Ticket Package in First Night of New Local Designer Series

PREVIEW: Red Wings aim to start Western Canada road trip strong in Edmonton on Tuesday

Dina Harris Named Black History Month Game Changers Honoree

Entering annual Western Canada road trip, confident Red Wings recognize challenge ahead

Michigan State holds off Michigan, 3-2, to win 2024 “Duel in the D”

RECAP: Walman’s penalty-shot goal in overtime helps Red Wings rally past Canucks, 4-3

PREVIEW: Looking to recapture pre-break momentum, Red Wings host Western Conference-leading Canucks for Kids Day on Saturday afternoon

NOTEBOOK: Red Wings return to practice after 2024 NHL All-Star Break

Updated start time for Red Wings home game on Saturday, March 2 vs. Florida Panthers

Red Wings prospects Red Savage, Trey Augustine excited for Little Caesars Arena’s atmosphere Saturday for “Duel in the D,” presented by Meijer

Kenneth Donaldson Named Black History Month Game Changers Honoree

Matthews, McDavid and DeBrincat Named NHL ‘Three Stars’ of the Week

Red Wings prioritizing mental, physical rest during 2024 NHL All-Star Break

For DeBrincat, family memories stand out most from 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend