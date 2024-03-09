Mostly quiet at 2024 NHL Trade Deadline, Red Wings’ chemistry and organizational depth encourages Yzerman

Trading Kostin, who signed a two-year contract with Detroit after being acquired from the Edmonton Oilers this offseason, left Yzerman with mixed emotions. In 33 games for the Red Wings this season, Kostin had three goals and one assist.

“Physical, but has some ability too,” Yzerman said about Kostin. “Just for whatever reason, it didn’t work here. He’s a young player who wants an opportunity to play and just wasn’t getting that. It’s best for the player and for us. In particular, we couldn’t afford to have a $2 million-dollar forward not in the lineup next year. We were able to move him, give him an opportunity and change the dynamic of our forward group.”

The Red Wings will dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen Friday night against the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena, but Yzerman said he expects at least one player will be recalled from Grand Rapids soon.

Entering Friday, the Red Wings and Tampa Bay Lightning were tied for the Eastern Conference’s first wild card spot with 72 points apiece. Yzerman said he’s been pleased with the progress Detroit has shown in head coach Derek Lalonde’s second season behind the bench.

“The atmosphere within the team, at least its my understanding and impression from as close as I can get into the locker room, is we have very good team spirit and there’s a lot of enthusiasm,” Yzerman said. “You hear the players talk about how much they enjoy playing together, so that’s encouraging, and they have gotten us into a good spot here now. We have a real good race, which is going to be good for our team down the stretch and hopefully it works out that we finish the regular season in a playoff spot.”