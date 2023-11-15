Henrik Zetterberg: Fatherly Advice Set the Stage for Stellar Red Wings Career

On November 16 & 17, the Detroit Red Wings will face off against the Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators at Avicii Arena in Stockholm, Sweden as part of the 2023 NHL Global Series. To commemorate this historic event and pay tribute to Detroit's Swedish connection, each week leading up to the Global Series, we will feature a Swedish Red Wings story in our series, 'How Swede It Is' presented by JP Wiser's. Each story is a testament to the dedication and resolve between the players and the Red Wings to build upon and maintain a tradition of excellence between Swedish hockey and the Red Wings. We continue our series with forward Henrik Zetterberg

From an early age, Henrik Zetterberg had a passion for hockey.

As he became older, his hockey passion never waned, but he noticed something that impacted his overall game.

“When I was young, hockey had always been kind of easy for me, all the way until 11-12 years old,” Zetterberg said. “I wasn’t big but no one else was big. But then all of a sudden, everyone started growing and I didn’t. I played with guys that were two years older than me, so obviously there was even a bigger gap. So somehow, I just learned to play in a different way.

“I always liked to have the puck and you just try to protect the puck. I learned to do that with playing against bigger, stronger players. I probably was later in puberty than my friends the same age. So when I started getting muscles and I started training, the gap got smaller. I had that advantage because I learned how to play as a small player.”

Zetterberg’s father, Goran, was also instrumental in how Zetterberg developed his game by reinforcing a simple, but effective way of becoming a play maker without taking many devastating bodychecks.

“My dad always told me, ‘Before you go into the corner, make sure who’s around you and make sure where your teammates are,’” Zetterberg said. “So once you get the puck, you know where they are. He also told me, ‘You’re a small guy, and if you don’t keep your head up, you’re going to get hit.’ I learned to be aware of my surroundings.”