Dr. Darienne Hudson Named Black History Month Game Changers Honoree

DETROIT – Dr. Darienne Hudson considers herself a lifelong learner and service member to her community. Raised by parents who grew up in the Jim Crow era of the south, Hudson recognizes that rights like education were not always guaranteed for Black people.

“For me, it’s been very important not only to serve as an educator and a leader, but to serve in the communities that are predominantly black and give back to the community that helped me become who I am,” Hudson said.

Since she was 6 years old, Hudson wanted to be a teacher. She was educated in public schools in Virginia and Pittsburgh before moving to Michigan for graduate school.

“I feel that I had access to anything and everything that I wanted to do,” Hudson said. “I went to Spelman (College) and I majored in education. I realized very quickly that was not the case for children in many settings and I wanted to be able to serve in communities where they weren’t as well-resourced and try to provide the type of world class education that I experienced.”