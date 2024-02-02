DeBrincat on 2024 NHL All-Star Game: ‘It’s cool to be here and enjoy this weekend’

Red Wings forward thrilled family is in Toronto for his second career All-Star appearance

DET-DeBrincat
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

TORONTO – Alex DeBrincat has been showcasing his offensive prowess and natural goal-scoring ability with the Detroit Red Wings for the past four months. And this weekend, the 26-year-old forward will get to do so with the entire hockey world watching.

DeBrincat said he is excited to represent the Red Wings at the 2024 NHL All-Star Game at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on Saturday (3 p.m. ET, ABC and ESPN+). He arrived in Toronto Thursday afternoon from Detroit, where he played his 500th career game on Wednesday when the Red Wings battled the Ottawa Senators at Little Caesars Arena.

“I just got in a couple hours ago, but I feel like I’ve been busy ever since,” DeBrincat said at Thursday’s All-Star Media Day. “It’s cool just to be here and enjoy this weekend.”

In life and hockey, family means everything to DeBrincat, who walked the All-Star Red Carpet with his one-year-old son, Archie, and his father and mother, David and Tracey.

“Just having them around with Archie is awesome,” DeBrincat said. “My dad didn’t get to see the last one, so he’s excited to be here and experience this.”

DeBrincat said that Red Wings Executive Vice President and General Manager Steve Yzerman called him earlier this season to tell the forward he would be making his second career All-Star appearance.

“That was pretty special for me, to have that call from (Yzerman),” said DeBrincat, who represented the Chicago Blackhawks at the 2022 All-Star Game in Las Vegas. “I think a lot of other guys could have been here as well. We’ve had a lot of guys who’ve had good seasons. It’s pretty cool that I’m here.”

DeBrincat, a Farmington Hills, Mich., native, signed a four-year contract extension with Detroit after being traded from the Ottawa Senators on July 9 and has been a steady offensive presence for the Red Wings this season, ranking second in goals (18) and points (43) while being tied for second in assists (25) through 50 games.

“It’s been a lot of fun,” DeBrincat said about his first season in Detroit. “The guys in the locker room are great. It’s been an easy transition for me. I think the coaches have the details that they want to stick to, and we’ve done a pretty good job of that.”

What has stood out most about Detroit to DeBrincat is how passionate and supportive the city’s sports fans are, especially Hockeytown faithful.

“The crowds (at Little Caesars Arena) have been awesome,” DeBrincat said. “They’ve been really loud, even having the Lions buzz was really bringing the whole city together. Rallying around a sports team was awesome, so that kind of filtered into our games too. It’s definitely cool to see fans on the red carpet and to interact with them is awesome.”

The All-Star Player Draft returned for the first time since 2015 on Thursday night, and DeBrincat was selected to represent Team Matthews on Saturday. Team Matthews is led by Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews (captain), Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly (co-captain) and popstar Justin Bieber (celebrity captain).

