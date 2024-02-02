DeBrincat on 2024 NHL All-Star Game: ‘It’s cool to be here and enjoy this weekend’

TORONTO – Alex DeBrincat has been showcasing his offensive prowess and natural goal-scoring ability with the Detroit Red Wings for the past four months. And this weekend, the 26-year-old forward will get to do so with the entire hockey world watching.

DeBrincat said he is excited to represent the Red Wings at the 2024 NHL All-Star Game at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on Saturday (3 p.m. ET, ABC and ESPN+). He arrived in Toronto Thursday afternoon from Detroit, where he played his 500th career game on Wednesday when the Red Wings battled the Ottawa Senators at Little Caesars Arena.

“I just got in a couple hours ago, but I feel like I’ve been busy ever since,” DeBrincat said at Thursday’s All-Star Media Day. “It’s cool just to be here and enjoy this weekend.”

In life and hockey, family means everything to DeBrincat, who walked the All-Star Red Carpet with his one-year-old son, Archie, and his father and mother, David and Tracey.

“Just having them around with Archie is awesome,” DeBrincat said. “My dad didn’t get to see the last one, so he’s excited to be here and experience this.”