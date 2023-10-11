Confident Copper

Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said Copp looks ready to go this season.

“He’s a guy who is today’s pro,” Lalonde said about Copp on Oct. 5. “He trains extremely hard in the summer, so he’s physically in a good spot.”

In 2022-23, Copp recorded 42 points, including a career-high 33 assists, and was one of only three Detroit skaters to play all 82 games.

“I think Andrew had a very good season for us,” Red Wings Executive Vice President and General Manager Steve Yzerman said about Copp in April. “He contributed to a lot of subtle ways that really don’t necessarily wow you. I’m very happy we have him on the team.”

But as a fierce competitor, Copp wants himself and the Red Wings to be even better this season. And after a summer of hard work, Copp believes there will be a “different team on the ice from top to bottom.”

How quickly Detroit’s roster meshes will go a long way in determining how this season plays out. To help establish cohesion, Copp said the Red Wings have been prioritizing team bonding.

“For the Lions-Chiefs opener, we already had something,” Copp said. “In Traverse City, we had a couple dinners and golf things that were set up that were huge for the team. Walking into training camp, I think if you asked every new guy, they would be like, ‘Yeah, I don’t feel like I’m the new guy anymore. I feel part of the team.’”

Being surrounded by close friends is also helping Copp feel more comfortable heading into his second season with Detroit.