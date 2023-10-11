News Feed

Jane C. Garcia named Hispanic Heritage Month Game Changers honoree

NOTEBOOK: Lalonde discusses Red Wings’ 2023-24 Opening Night roster

Red Wings assign Zach Aston-Reese to Grand Rapids

Red Wings reduce roster to 23

Red Wings sign Zach Aston-Reese to one-year contract

Wally’s World

RECAP: Second-period surge lifts Red Wings over Maple Leafs, 4-3, in 2023-24 preseason finale

Red Wings trim Training Camp roster to 29

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Maple Leafs Saturday for 2023-24 preseason finale

NOTEBOOK: Ben Chiarot feels ‘pretty good’ in preseason action since returning to Red Wings

Red Wings reduce Training Camp roster to 37

RECAP: Detroit falls in OT at Toronto, 4-3

PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Maple Leafs Thursday for final preseason road game 

RECAP: Red Wings outlast Penguins, 2-1

Detroit releases Artem Anisimov from professional tryout 

PREVIEW: Red Wings hit the road again Wednesday to face Penguins

RECAP: Detroit drops 4-2 decision at Chicago

PREVIEW: Red Wings kick off busy preseason stretch Tuesday at Blackhawks

Confident Copper

Red Wings forward Andrew Copp healthy, motivated entering second full season with Detroit

By Jonathan Mills
By Jonathan Mills

DETROIT -- A natural progression to the regular season is a luxury Andrew Copp did not enjoy last year, when offseason abdominal surgery forced him to miss his first training camp and preseason with the Detroit Red Wings.

But the 29-year-old forward is in a much different position entering the 2023-24 campaign and believes coming off a full, healthy offseason will pay huge dividends.

“It was nice to have a full summer of training,” Copp said on Sept. 29. “I did a lot of new stuff, things that helped me get to the point where I am now. It was nice to not have to worry about that side of things coming into the year. Just go out and play a little bit.”

Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said Copp looks ready to go this season.

“He’s a guy who is today’s pro,” Lalonde said about Copp on Oct. 5. “He trains extremely hard in the summer, so he’s physically in a good spot.”

In 2022-23, Copp recorded 42 points, including a career-high 33 assists, and was one of only three Detroit skaters to play all 82 games.

“I think Andrew had a very good season for us,” Red Wings Executive Vice President and General Manager Steve Yzerman said about Copp in April. “He contributed to a lot of subtle ways that really don’t necessarily wow you. I’m very happy we have him on the team.”

But as a fierce competitor, Copp wants himself and the Red Wings to be even better this season. And after a summer of hard work, Copp believes there will be a “different team on the ice from top to bottom.”

How quickly Detroit’s roster meshes will go a long way in determining how this season plays out. To help establish cohesion, Copp said the Red Wings have been prioritizing team bonding.

“For the Lions-Chiefs opener, we already had something,” Copp said. “In Traverse City, we had a couple dinners and golf things that were set up that were huge for the team. Walking into training camp, I think if you asked every new guy, they would be like, ‘Yeah, I don’t feel like I’m the new guy anymore. I feel part of the team.’”

Being surrounded by close friends is also helping Copp feel more comfortable heading into his second season with Detroit.

PIT@DET: Copp scores in 1st period

“J.T. (Compher) is one of my closest friends,” Copp said. “Skated a ton with the Cat (Alex DeBrincat) this summer. There’s a lot of familiarity walking around the room already, which is really nice.”

Copp said that familiarity extends to the Red Wings coaching staff.

“Even the drills, you go to the board and (Lalonde) starts explaining it,” Copp said. “You know what you’re doing. You don’t need to ask questions after and slow down the practice.”

The players now know Lalonde’s system better, and Copp said that understanding will only improve as the season progresses.

“I think we have a good template of how we want to play,” Copp said. “System, structure, the little things of where guys are going to be and little tendencies that guys have.”

Copp has embraced a leadership role since joining the Red Wings, helping establish the club’s identity into what he describes as being really hard to play against.

“I wouldn’t say playing hard to play against in terms of big hits and really heavy, but I think it’s going to be quick,” he said. “It’s going to be on the puck and not giving teams a lot of time and space.”

Like Copp, forwards Michael Rasmussen and David Perron play a hard-nosed style on the ice. And for a brief stretch last season, the trio gained chemistry on the same line before Rasmussen sustained a season-ending lower-body injury in February.

While Copp is excited about potentially strengthening that chemistry with Rasmussen and Perron again this season, he pointed out Lalonde will likely tinker with his lines throughout the season.

“You saw it last year, the lines changed very often,” Copp said. “But I also feel like I’m going to be a different player this year, so that can kind of change chemistry almost. You have a little bit more jump and energy, so maybe my game ramps up a little bit and then chemistry changes.”