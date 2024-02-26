Chelios talks Red Wings connection after Blackhawks retire his No. 7 jersey

CHICAGO – It was difficult for Chris Chelios to encapsulate his record-tying 26 NHL seasons on Sunday night, when the Chicago Blackhawks raised his No. 7 jersey to the United Center rafters, but the former defenseman made a point of highlighting his decade-long tenure (1999-2009) with the Detroit Red Wings.

“I should have thanked the Ilitch family,” Chelios said during a special pregame press conference following his jersey retirement ceremony. “When you’re up there, the mind is racing and there’s a few things I forgot. But I think the Ilitches know how much I appreciated my time there (in Detroit) and how great they were to me too.”

Chelios was originally selected 40th overall in the 1981 NHL Entry Draft by the Montreal Canadiens before being traded to the Blackhawks on June 29, 1990. After nine seasons in Chicago, he was traded to Detroit on March 23, 1999. Chelios split his final season (2009-10) between the Atlanta Thrashers and Blackhawks’ AHL-affiliate Chicago Wolves.

An 11-time NHL All-Star, Chelios won the Stanley Cup championship with the Canadiens in 1986 before winning two Stanley Cups (2002, 2008) with the Red Wings. He is a three-time Norris Trophy winner and ranks ninth all-time with 1,651 NHL games played.