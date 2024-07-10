Wrapping Up 2024 Penguins Development Camp

Future plans for former first-rounders

During his season-ending media availability, President of Hockey Operations and GM Kyle Dubas said the team expects their most recent first-round picks, Pickering (2022) and Brayden Yager (2023), to push hard over the summer and assert themselves come fall.

Assistant GM Jason Spezza likes where Pickering is at entering his first year of professional hockey after four seasons with the WHL’s Swift Current Broncos, with the 20-year-old defenseman healthy and excited about his opportunity. Read more here.

As for Yager, Kostopoulos praised how much the 19-year-old forward has grown in his Memorial Cup season. As Kostopoulos acknowledged, Yager has played a lot of hockey over the last few months, so it’ll be hugely beneficial for him to transition into the gym once he returns home.

“The biggest thing for him is getting a little stronger,” Kostopoulos said. “So, that'll be his key. He has the mindset for it, and we'll see what happens in the fall. I would expect him to be pushing for Pittsburgh. I think he can bring certain elements to the game. He can skate at the NHL level right now. So, he keeps building different aspects of his game, and he should be in the mix, in my opinion.”

Day in the life of a Penguins’ draft pick

All six of Pittsburgh’s picks from the 2024 NHL Draft were in attendance this week. Second-round picks Harrison Brunicke and Tanner Howe watched their names get called in person, and we caught up with the other four selections about how they learned the life-changing news.

Chase Pietila: Fourth-round pick (111th overall)

“I was kind of just golfing, enjoying my time with my brother. Then I ended up getting a call from my advisor, and he's just like, ‘Pittsburgh, baby.’ So, that was pretty sweet. Then my phone started blowing up from my family and friends and stuff. So, I still didn't really get to golf much after that, but it was for sure fun.”

Joona Vaisanen: Sixth-round pick (175th overall)

“I was just chilling at home with my family, and I had it on the TV. I was actually eating dinner at dinner and saw my name on the TV. So, it was a special feeling and really excited.”

Mac Swanson: Seventh-round pick (207th overall)

“I was back home. I was pretty nervous throughout the process, but when my name came up and it said Pittsburgh, I was pretty excited because I know how good of an organization this is.”

Finn Harding: Seventh-round pick (223rd overall)

“I was watching with my family at home, and we were hoping that I was taken, especially by a great organization like this one. We were watching the whole way through, and when we found out on the TV, saw my name, we all jumped up. A pretty unforgettable moment, it was unreal.”

Read more about the 2024 draft class.