Healthy and Hungry: Pickering Preparing for First Pro Season

After being drafted 21st overall by the Penguins in the 2022 NHL draft, Owen Pickering had the misfortune of being hindered by injuries each of the last two offseasons. But this summer, the 20-year-old defenseman is feeling good as he prepares for his first season of professional hockey.
“It's been a couple of tough training camps for Pick not being able to participate,” Assistant General Manager Jason Spezza said. “So we're excited to have him, we're excited to see that he’s healthy. This is a big summer for him. Turning pro, it's a big jump from junior hockey. So, I love that he has enthusiasm, wants to come in and bang the door down and make the Penguins. We'll welcome that challenge and judge him by how he's playing, and put him on the right path.”
Pickering is coming off his fourth season with the Swift Current Broncos of the Western Hockey League, where he tallied seven goals and 39 assists in 59 games played. While the point totals are nice, the blueliner worked on shoring up his game in his own end.
“I think this year I focused a lot on my defensive game, making sure I was ready to transfer it that way,” Pickering said. “I was drafted because I have offensive ability, so I know I have that. It’s more so just having translatable areas where I can be trusted on the ice.”