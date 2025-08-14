Wheeling Nailers Name Ryan Papaioannou Head Coach


By Pittsburgh Penguins

Ryan Papaioannou (pa-pah-wawh-noh) has been named the head coach of the Wheeling Nailers, it was announced today by Penguins President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas. The process to hire Papaioannou took place over the last six weeks and was led by Jason Spezza, Amanda Kessel and Lucas Malloy from the Penguins, in concert with Wheeling Nailers President & Governor, Brian Komorowski.

“Adding Ryan to the organization as the head coach of the Wheeling Nailers is a pivotal hire for the Penguins and our development system,” said Penguins Assistant General Manager Jason Spezza. “Ryan has consistently delivered winning results, including multiple championships during his 16 years as head coach and general manager of the Brooks Bandits. Additionally, he has a long track record of developing elite players, helping them to reach their potential, and contributing to a winning program. In the coming years, the number of young draft picks and free agents we will have entering pro hockey with our organization will be immense. As a result this hire was of tremendous importance to the Penguins and we are thrilled to get to work with Ryan."

A native of Calgary, Alberta, Papaioannou will be the 21st head coach in Nailers history. The 41-year old joins the Penguins’ ECHL affiliate from the Brooks Bandits where he has spent the last 17 seasons in the Alberta Junior Hockey League (2008-24) and British Columbia Hockey League (2024-25). He originally joined the Bandits organization as an assistant coach in 2008-09, then served as the team’s general manager and head coach for the next 16 seasons.

Papaioannou led the Bandits to nine league championships during his tenure, including the team’s first BCHL championship this past season. In addition, he also won four Junior A National Championships in 2013, ’19, ’22 and ’23. Papaioannou was recognized as the league’s Coach of the Year on three different occasions in 2013, ’19 and ’22. Throughout his time with the Bandits, Papaioannou has produced countless NHL draft picks and over 150 players graduated from the Bandits to NCAA programs, including Stanley Cup Champion and two-time Norris trophy winner, Cale Makar.

Papaioannou will lead a Nailers coaching staff that returns assistant coach Mitch Giguere and goaltending coach Karel Popper. The final Wheeling Nailers coaching staff will be announced prior to the 2025-26 Pittsburgh Penguins training camp.

