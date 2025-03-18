2025 Global Series to feature Penguins, Predators in Sweden

The Penguins and Predators will play on Friday, Nov. 14, at 8 p.m. CET and on Sunday, Nov. 16, at 3 p.m. CET. The first opportunity to purchase tickets to both games will be available to fans in attendance at the first-ever Hockey Day in Sweden celebration, hosted this year by the city of Linköping, March 21-22. For more information on Hockey Day in Sweden, visit NHL.com/HockeyDaySweden and NHL.com/sv/HockeyDaySweden.

The NHL and Live Nation will offer ticket presales on Tuesday, March 25, at 10 a.m. CET / 5 a.m. ET. Starting Wednesday, March 26, at 10 a.m. CET / 5 a.m. ET., tickets will go on sale to the public at livenation.se.

The Penguins, led by longtime captain Sidney Crosby, will play abroad for the first time since 2008, when they faced the Ottawa Senators in the NHL Premiere Series. The 2025 NHL Global Series will mark only the second time Crosby has played overseas in a Penguins uniform in what will be his 21st NHL season. The Penguins roster is currently comprised of top talent from across the world, including three Swedish players – Emil Bemstrom, Erik Karlsson and Rickard Rakell – alongside Stanley Cup winners Kris Letang (Canada), Evgeni Malkin (Russia) and Bryan Rust (USA).

The Predators last played abroad in the 2022 NHL Global Series Czechia when they faced the San Jose Sharks in two regular-season games in Prague. The Predators roster showcases some of the game’s biggest talents, including Swedish star and franchise goals leader Filip Forsberg, fellow countrymen Andreas Englund and Adam Wilsby, as well as captain Roman Josi (Switzerland), Juuse Saros (Finland) and Steven Stamkos (Canada).

Sweden is one of the NHL’s most important global markets, accounting for the highest representation of players of any country outside North America (9.7 percent of NHL players this season were born in Sweden). Since 1997, the NHL has staged 46 regular-season games at venues outside North America. The 2025 NHL Global Series will be the 47th and 48th regular-season games played overseas.

Stockholm has hosted the most NHL regular-season games of any city outside North America, with next season’s two-game contest to raise that total to 18 games. The 2025 NHL Global Series will be the first NHL games played at Avicii Arena since its re-opening last month after a full year of extensive renovations.

For a complete listing of regular-season games played outside of North America, visit records.NHL.com.

Sweden was one of four countries represented by NHL players in the 4 Nations Face-Off, the best-on-best tournament held last month. The nine-day tournament that also featured Canada, Finland, and the U.S., netted record viewership across North America and beyond, filled arenas in the host markets of Montreal and Boston and topped the World Cup of Hockey 2016 in merchandise sales and sponsorship revenue.

More information on the 2025 NHL Global Series Sweden presented by Fastenal is available at NHL.com/GlobalSeriesSweden and NHL.com/sv/GlobalSeriesSweden; via Instagram @nhleurope and @nhlsverige; @NHLSverige on X; and via TikTok @nhleurope, which are serving as the official home for all of the latest news and information about the 2025 NHL Global Series Sweden presented by Fastenal, as well as other features from around the NHL.