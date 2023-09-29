Sidney Crosby's Worlds Will Collide in the Nova Scotia Showdown

Sidney Crosby will see his worlds collide in the coming days as he brings the Pittsburgh Penguins to his home province for the Nova Scotia Showdown, an exhibition game against the Ottawa Senators at Scotiabank Centre - the home of the Halifax Mooseheads of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League - on Monday.
Crosby grew up in Cole Harbour – about 10 miles away from Halifax, the closest big city – and has spent his summers there throughout his career. Head Coach Mike Sullivan sees the trip as a great opportunity for his team, especially their captain.
“I think this is a great trip for the Penguins organization. I think this a terrific trip for Sid in particular, going to his hometown,” Sullivan said. “He’s done so much for the Pittsburgh Penguins, he’s done so much for the NHL, he’s done so much for the city of Pittsburgh. To have the opportunity to bring his team to his hometown and play an exhibition game there is a great tribute to him.”
It's something that the captain is very much looking forward to.
“I didn’t think I’d get the opportunity to have everyone play at home and experience this,” Crosby said. “So, I’ll definitely try and enjoy it… I know everyone there is excited.”