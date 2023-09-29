Sidney Crosby's Worlds Will Collide in the Nova Scotia Showdown

Crosby’s new teammate Ryan Graves, who signed a five-year contract extension with the Penguins on the first day of free agency, is also from Nova Scotia – hailing from Yarmouth, which is a few hours away from Halifax. The defenseman said this game was one of the first things he thought of after signing with Pittsburgh, “as the opportunity to play in your home province isn’t going to come along very often.”

That being said, Graves smiled that he’s going to leave the tour guide duties to Crosby. Especially since the team plans to go through some team-building activities over the weekend, as they flew to Halifax after practice on Friday for that very reason.

“We got a lot of new faces, and just to get together and get out of the routine of camp a little bit, we haven't been able to do something like this for a while,” Crosby said. “Some teams do stuff like this every year, and it's nice that it worked out that we could do this. Obviously, we still got to get ready (for the regular season), and there's still some work to do. But you know, cool to be able to play in Halifax, and I know everyone there is excited.”

Graves, who was born in 1995, said he’s part of one of the first generations that truly got to look up to Crosby and watch him when he broke into the NHL in 2005. They’ve seen what he means to Pittsburgh and the NHL, but are excited to experience what Crosby means to his home province, both at the game and through the community work the team is doing after their practice on Sunday.

“To be the best player in the game for so many years, people there just idolize him and for what he's done in the community and for kids growing up. Like, just the way he's paved the way for them, it's awesome,” he said. “Him coming home and doing this game for the people that wouldn't have the chance to come to Pittsburgh or other places that are a little further away – they’ll get to see him around the community, see that game, hopefully – is great.

“Then, even if you've been to a game somewhere else, there’s something different about seeing him play in his own province and how special that is. That does not happen very often, so it’s going to be very cool.”