Rutger McGroarty 'Fired Up' to Join Penguins

Penguins President of Hockey Operations and GM Kyle Dubas has emphasized that younger players in the organization have massive opportunities, as the team looks to get back into contention while balancing its short- and long-term goals.

The newest Penguins prospect, Rutger McGroarty, hopes to take advantage of his - while understanding he has to earn it.

“For me, I've been promised a spot at the (Prospects Challenge), and that's about it,” the 20-year-old forward said from Cranberry on Wednesday. “So, I feel like I'm going to get what I deserve, and I'm going to come ready to work for camp. I like where my game’s at right now, but I'm just excited to get to camp and hopefully leave a good impression on them.”

The Penguins are excited about McGroarty’s potential to contribute in the near future, and leaped at the chance to acquire the 14th overall pick in 2022 from Winnipeg. While he enjoyed his experiences there, McGroarty felt the best decision for his development moving forward would be to part ways with the Jets.

“My agents talked to them, and then I talked to them. I wanted to be upfront and honest with them, and just tell them that I wasn't going to be signing with them,” McGroarty said. “I got nothing but respect for those guys, they handled it with a lot of class, and I wish them nothing but the best. But as I said, I'm fired up to get started here now.”