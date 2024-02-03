Preview: 2024 NHL All-Star Game

All About All Star Crosby

This is the 10th time Sidney Crosby has been named to the NHL’s All-Star Game. Crosby has surpassed Jaromir Jagr (9) for the second-most selections in franchise history. Only Mario Lemieux (13) has been named to more All-Star Games than Crosby. Crosby was previously named an NHL All Star in 2007, ’08, ’09, ’11, ’15, ’17, ’18, ’19 and ’23.

In his franchise-record 19th NHL season, the 36-year old Crosby leads the Penguins with 27 goals and 50 points through 46 games this season. Crosby, who already has the most 20-goal seasons in Penguins history, became just the second active player to record 16 20-goal campaigns, joining Alex Ovechkin (18). Crosby’s 27 goals are tied for the ninth-most in the league. Of his 27 goals this year, 21 have come at even strength, which ties the Penguins captain for fourth-most in the NHL, only trailing Auston Matthews (30), Nathan MacKinnon (24), and David Pastrnak (22).

Crosby began the 2023.24 season ranked 15th on the NHL’s all-time points list and has passed Hall of Famers and former Penguins Paul Coffey and Mark Recchi, as well as Joe Thornton to currently sit at 12th place with 1,552 career points (577G-975A). He also joined the NHL’s top-10 list of the most goals with a single franchise in league history with his 557th goal with Pittsburgh on November 9.

Crosby earned NHL Third Star of the Week honors for the week of November 13 as he was in the midst of an 11-game point streak from Oct. 24-Nov. 18, accumulating nine goals, eight assists and 17 points in that span. During his streak, he tallied his 13th career hat trick, which is tied with teammate Evgeni Malkin for the second-most hat tricks in franchise history and third among active players. His streak marked the 11th point streak of 10 or more games in his career, making him just the 15th player in NHL history with 11 point streaks of 10-plus games.

The center has taken the most faceoffs by any player in the league in 2023.24 (1,069), while his 634 faceoffs wins also lead the league. Among players who have taken at least 150 faceoffs this season, only seven have a higher winning percentage than Crosby’s 59.3%. His success rate is on pace to be the best of his career, with his previous career high being 55.9% in 2009.10.