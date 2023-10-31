News Feed

Malkin Jarry Take Ownership After Discouraging Loss to Anaheim

Remembering Adam Johnson Pittsburgh Penguins

Remembering Adam Johnson
Game Preview: Penguins vs. Ducks (10.30.23)

Sully Says Penguins versus Senators

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Senators (10.28.23)

Sully Says Penguins versus Avalanche

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Avalanche (10.26.23)

Kyle Dubas Talks Penguins Start

Penguins Discuss Challenge of Facing Colorado

Sully Says Penguins versus Stars

Penguins Announce Plans for Halloween Celebration on Monday, October 30 at PPG Paints Arena

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Stars (10.24.23)

Penguins Special Teams a Work in Progress

Consistency is the Operative Word

Ryan Shea Pittsburgh Penguins NHL Debut

Sully Says Penguins at Blues

Game Preview: Penguins at Blues (10.21.23)

Penguins Tweak Lineup for First Time Since Opener

Penguins Provide Halloween Costume Inspiration

By Michelle Crechiolo
For anyone who needs last-minute inspiration for a Halloween costume, look no further than the list below. We got the full rundown of what the players dressed as during their annual team Halloween party earlier in the month - which was great for team bonding, especially with so many new faces in the group.

“The Halloween party was a great time,” said Matt Nieto with a grin. “I think everyone's getting really comfortable with each other and getting to know one another pretty well.”

What made that night particularly nice is that the players’ significant others were there for the festivities, with Rickard Rakell saying it was great that they got the chance to get to know each other better. And of course, we all know the ladies are the brains behind the costume operations, which never disappoint:

Sidney Crosby: Ricky Bobby from the movie Talladega Nights

Jeff Carter: Also Ricky Bobby, which was made even funnier because they didn’t plan to coordinate costumes, and showed up at the party together after carpooling to the venue

Evgeni Malkin: A can of Coke

Erik Karlsson: David Beckham (wife Melinda was Posh Spice)

Bryan Rust and Chad Ruhwedel did a Little Mermaid-themed costume with their significant others, who came up with the idea. Chad dressed as Ariel, complete with a long red wig. “It was a little too itchy for my liking,” he said. “I don’t know how people have hair in their face all day long. I was struggling. After a while, I just ripped it off, and was like, I’m done.” His wife Ellie dressed as Sebastian; Bryan dressed as Ursula; and his wife Kelsey dressed as Flounder.

Ryan Graves and his girlfriend Clare also drew inspiration from the Little Mermaid, as he was King Triton and she was Ursula.

Rickard Rakell and his wife Emmeli dressed as each other, which thoroughly confused their infant daughter, Daisy. “Our daughter was more scared of her than she was of me,” Rickard laughed. “Emmeli did a great job as me.” She went all out, wearing full hockey equipment and painting on facial hair.

Kris Letang: Wonder Woman

He was supposed to dress up with P.O Joseph, but the original costume the younger blueliner had brought was missing pieces in it. “We could’ve made it work,” P.O said with a laugh and shake of his head. Instead, Letang went into a box of costumes his wife Catherine has at their house, and borrowed her Wonder Woman outfit from a past Halloween.

MC: Did it fit?

KL: No. But we made it work.

MC: Was there a wig, too?

KL: No. I don’t need a wig.

Tanger does have fantastic hair, you gotta give him that.

Marcus Pettersson: An astronaut (the one-piece outfit was "super comfy.")

Drew O'Connor: A hospital patient, complete with the gown open exposing a fake butt. "It was more flat than I expected. I thought it would have a little more pop," he joked.

Matt Nieto: Rooster from Top Gun, after watching the movie for the first time just a couple of weeks before. It was simple to put together, as he already has the mustache and just grabbed the costume from Party City, and the look ended up being a big hit.

Noel Acciari: Carmy from the Hulu TV show The Bear. “My wife printed out letters and steamed them on the back to say, ‘Yes Chef,’” he said.

Alex Nedeljkovic: The chef from the movie Ratatouille (wife Emma was the mouse)

Tristan Jarry: Dog the Bounty Hunter (wife Hannah was Dog’s wife)

Jake Guentzel: Delivery driver (wife Natalie was an Amazon Prime package)

Reilly Smith: A farmer

Lars Eller: A pirate, complete with the hook