Pittsburgh Penguins Announce Coca-Cola as the Official In-Arena Beverage Provider of PPG Paints Arena

penguins-coca-cola-16-9
By Pittsburgh Penguins
@penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins have announced ABARTA Coca-Cola Beverages, the local bottler and distributor of Coca–Cola in the area, as the official in-arena beverage provider at PPG Paints Arena and the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex.

Coca-Cola's sparkling beverages such as Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Diet Coke, Sprite and Seagram’s will be offered exclusively at PPG Paints Arena, plus other popular beverages like Minute Maid Lemonade, Gold Peak, and Fanta Orange.

“The Penguins are thrilled to enter into a new partnership with Coca-Cola and offer our fans and guests of PPG Paints Arena a wide variety of Coke beverages,” said Penguins President of Business Operations Kevin Acklin. “The addition of Coca-Cola products strongly complements our wide array of food and beverage offerings while enhancing our goal to provide the best overall fan experience in sports.”

As part of the multi-year partnership, the 200s-level of the concourse will be re-named and will prominently feature Coca-Cola branding at over 100 live events each year at PPG Paints Arena. There will also be Coca-Cola themed in-game activations, retail promotions, fan giveaways, a shared commitment to sustainability and several impactful community initiatives.

"We are excited to partner with the Pittsburgh Penguins as they welcome the portfolio of Coca-Cola Beverages to PPG Paints Arena," said Jim Dinderman, Chief Operating Officer of ABARTA Coca-Cola Beverages. "Additionally, we are excited to build a collaborative relationship, enhance community initiatives, and create elevated and exciting programming for the arena and fans in Pittsburgh."

Coca-Cola and the Pittsburgh Penguins will collaborate on sustainability goals and investments, including those around the Coca-Cola system’s vision of a “World Without Waste.” As part of this global strategy, Coca-Cola is working to make 100% of its packaging portfolio recyclable by 2025, collect and recycle a bottle or can for each one sold by 2030, and use at least 50 percent recycled material in packaging by 2030.

Additional promotions and community programs will be shared throughout the upcoming season.

About ABARTA Coca-Cola Beverages:

ABARTA Coca-Cola Beverages is the exclusive distributor of Coca-Cola beverages throughout most of Pennsylvania, including Pittsburgh, Erie, Johnstown, Altoona, Harrisburg, Mt. Pocono, the Lehigh Valley, and parts of West Virginia and Ohio. A family-owned company committed to being visible, engaged partners to our customers and the communities we serve, ABARTA Coca-Cola Beverages works tirelessly to put people first by partnering with countless groups and organizations that directly impact local neighborhoods and being involved with initiatives where our employees live, work and play. ABARTA Coca-Cola Beverages proudly aligns with the sustainability and philosophies of Coca-Cola, including water conservation, recycling, and managing our carbon footprint. As the exclusive distributor for over five years, ABARTA Coca–Cola Beverages offers a refreshing selection and full range of Coca-Cola beverage products, varieties, and package sizes. Learn more about ABARTA Coca-Cola Beverages at abartacocacola.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

