Penguins to take on the Ottawa Senators in the 2024 Kraft Hockeyville Preseason Game

The Pittsburgh Penguins will head north of the border to Elliot Lake, Ontario where they’ll take on the Ottawa Senators in a preseason contest on Sunday, September 29 as part of the NHL’s Kraft Hockeyville sweepstakes.

"The Pittsburgh Penguins are excited to participate in Kraft Hockeyville this fall," said President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas. "Having grown up in Northern Ontario, I understand how impactful the event will be for the people of Elliot Lake and the surrounding area. The investment in Elliot Lake and the game itself provide the Penguins with a great opportunity to contribute to the growth of the sport in an area of the world that truly loves ice hockey!”

This year’s preseason game marks the third time Pittsburgh has played in a Kraft Hockeyville game. The Penguins played in the inaugural Kraft Hockeyville USA preseason game at the Cambria County War Memorial Arena in Johnstown, Pennsylvania in 2015 and also at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex (Rostraver Ice Garden in Belle Vernon, Pennsylvania) in 2017.

In addition to hosting this preseason contest, the Elliot Lake community will receive $250,000 for arena upgrades and $10,000 worth of youth hockey equipment from the NHLPA Goals & Dreams fund.

The details of the preseason game, including location and broadcast timing, are currently being finalized and will be announced at a later date, along with other important community event details.

Pittsburgh’s full 2024 preseason schedule will also be announced at a later date.