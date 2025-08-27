Penguins to Appear on National TV Sixteen Times in 2025.26

By Pittsburgh Penguins

The Penguins' broadcast schedule for the 2025.26 regular season was announced by the NHL and its network rightsholders, ESPN and Turner Sports.

The Penguins will take part in 16 nationally broadcasted games, beginning on Tuesday, October 7 as they kick off the 2025.26 campaign with an 8:00 PM tilt against the New York Rangers on ESPN at Madison Square Garden.

Pittsburgh's nationally televised games include five games on ESPN, four games on ABC, one game exclusively on ESPN+/Hulu as well as six games on TNT.

Locally, SportsNet Pittsburgh enters its third season as the exclusive home of Penguins Hockey. Josh Getzoff will return as the play-by-play broadcaster, working alongside a rotating analyst duo of Colby Armstrong and Phil Bourque. Hailey Hunter and Dan Potash will handle rinkside reporting duties.

Fans can livestream Penguins games on SportsNet Pittsburgh via a direct subscription to SNP 360. Fans who already have SportsNet Pittsburgh in their TV package can download the SNP 360 app to watch on the go or on their connected TV device for free. For fans who choose to subscribe directly, there is an introductory rate of $1 for the first 30 days. To learn more and sign up, visit www.getSNP360.com.

SportsNet Pittsburgh begins its coverage of the 2025.26 regular-season campaign with the team's home opener on Thursday, October 9 against the New York Islanders at PPG Paints Arena.

Fans can listen to all Penguins games on the radio on the club's flagship station, 105.9 'The X' and the Penguins Radio Network. Joe Brand will handle play-by-play duties with Phil Bourque providing color commentary.

Below is the full list of Pittsburgh's nationally televised games:

Penguins 2025.26 National TV Appearances

Date
Game
Time
Network
Oct. 7
at NY Rangers
8:00 PM  
ESPN
Oct. 28
at Philadelphia
6:00 PM
ESPN
Nov. 6
vs. Washington 
7:30 PM
ESPN+/Hulu
Dec. 16
vs. Edmonton 
7:30 PM
TNT
Dec. 23
at Toronto 
4:00 PM
TNT
Jan. 3 
at Detroit        
12:00 PM
ABC
Jan. 15 
vs. Philadelphia 
7:00 PM   
ESPN
Jan. 31
vs. NY Rangers
3:30 PM
ABC
Feb. 3 
at NY Islanders
7:30 PM 
TNT
Feb. 28
at NY Rangers    
12:30 PM  
ABC
Mar. 1  
vs. Vegas 
1:00 PM 
TNT
Mar. 8 
vs. Boston 
4:30 PM
TNT
Mar. 16     
at Colorado 
9:30 PM  
ESPN
Apr. 11
vs. Washington   
3:00 PM 
ABC
Apr. 12
at Washington
3:00 PM
TNT
Apr. 14
at St. Louis  
9:30 PM 
ESPN

*All times Eastern

