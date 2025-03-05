Penguins' Strong Effort Not Enough Against Avs

PIT-COL
By Michelle Crechiolo
@PensInsideScoop Penguins Team Reporter

Before Pittsburgh hit the road for a three-game trip, Bryan Rust acknowledged how difficult this time of year is, especially with the team struggling to find results ahead of the upcoming trade deadline.

“For us, we’ve just got to keep taking it one day at a time,” the longtime Penguins forward said. “I think we’ve got to just get through this week. We’ve got to stay together as a team. And just take each day as it comes.”

The Penguins did a tremendous job of that on Tuesday in Colorado, their last game before the deadline hits at Friday at 3 PM Eastern time, where they played much better than the final score indicated.

It was a one-goal game for most of the night before the Avalanche converted a late power play and tacked on a couple of empty-netters for a 4-1 win. Rickard Rakell tallied for Pittsburgh, while Alex Nedeljkovic made 21 saves.

“I loved our team game,” Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan said. “I thought the guys played hard tonight. There was structure. There was collective effort in all three zones. I thought it was a good hockey game for 56 minutes. Got an unfortunate penalty late in the game. Our penalty kill has an opportunity to get it done and we don’t. But overall, I thought the team game was really good.”

The Penguins had a particularly strong opening frame, an area they’ve been vocal about wanting to improve. They had given up at least one first-period goal in the previous nine games.

After a scoreless first period, Colorado opened the scoring in the second with a goal from Artturi Lehkonen, who buried a feed from Nathan MacKinnon on a sequence started by Cale Makar.

“We just got stuck out there for a little bit,” Sidney Crosby said. “Obviously, they're dangerous. We were just a little bit out of position there. They find holes, they find seams, and that's what they did. But I thought for the most part, they're a really good team off the rush and in-zone, and for the most part, we did a pretty good job.”

Crosby’s line tied it up late in the second period, with the captain earning the secondary assist after Rust set up Rickard Rakell for a tap-in at the blue paint.

That was Rakell’s 29th goal of the season, bringing him one shy of his third career 30-goal campaign. Rust, who suited up for his 620th game as a Penguin, surpassed Ron Schock for the 10th-most games played in franchise history. Rust extended his point streak to seven games against Colorado (4G-4A-8PTS).

They couldn’t find a power-play goal on two tries in the second period, and after Anthony Beauvillier was called for tripping with just over five minutes to go in regulation, the Avalanche converted. The Penguins then couldn’t convert with the extra attacker in the last minute-plus.

“It's one of those games that you hope you find a way to win it because we did a lot of good things,” Crosby said. “Unfortunately, we didn't, and it's been kind of going that way since the break - where we've put some really good games together and feel like we deserve better, but you don't get participation points. So, you gotta find a way to win games.”

Note: Defenseman Vladislav Kolyachonok made his Penguins debut tonight after being claimed off of waivers from Utah last month. The coaching staff had been trying to familiarize themselves with his game before inserting him into the lineup.

“I thought Vlady was good,” Sullivan said. “His mobility was evident. It was hard to get a read on his overall game, because we haven't had too many practices, and the ones we've had have been more recovery skates than anything. It was nice to see him in a game, and I thought he was getting back to pucks. I thought he made some really nice plays with the puck. He defended well with his stick, but his mobility was probably the thing that jumped out at me the most.”

News Feed

Game Preview: 03.04.25 at Colorado Avalanche

Pittsburgh Pennies Legacy Lives On

Penguins Sign Defenseman Finn Harding to a Three-Year Entry-Level Contract

Pittsburgh Penguins Contribute $500,000 to Renovate Ammon Recreation Center in Hill District

Penguins Show Resilience, But Leafs Win in Overtime

Game Preview: 03.02.25 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

Penguins Can’t Overcome Early Deficit against Boston

Game Preview: 03.01.25 vs. Boston Bruins

Emotional Nedeljkovic Inspires Penguins to Rally Past Flyers

Game Preview: 02.27.25 vs. Philadelphia Flyers

Penguins "Simply Weren't Good Enough" in Philadelphia

Game Preview: 02.25.25 at Philadelphia Flyers

Penguins Fight Hard, Fall Short Against Rangers

Game Preview: 02.23.25 vs. New York Rangers

Pittsburgh Celebrates Mike Lange's Life and Legacy

Players, Coaches, Broadcasters Pay Tribute to Mike Lange

Game Preview: 02.22.25 vs. Washington Capitals

How the Penguins Unwound During the 4 Nations Break

Crosby Adds Another Title to Legendary International Resume

The Voice of the Penguins: Remembering Mike Lange

Healthy Malkin Talks Recovery, Crosby, and Ovechkin

Vladislav Kolyachonok Joins First Practice Post-Break

Penguins to Celebrate Women’s History During the Month of March

USA and Canada Set for Rematch in 4 Nations Championship

Sullivan Coaches USA to Win over Canada in Epic Matchup

(Game) Day in the Life: Rickard Rakell

Penguins Acquire Forward Mathias Laferriere from the Blues in Exchange for Corey Andonovski

Lemieux Makes Appearance at 4 Nations; Crosby Stars

Penguins at the 4 Nations Face-Off: A Guide

QMJHL Names Rookie of the Year Trophy After Sidney Crosby

From Youth Rinks to Pro Ranks: The Acciari-Hayes Bond

Crosby will play for Canada at 4 Nations Face-Off

Penguins Claim Defenseman Vladislav Kolyachonok from the Utah Hockey Club

Behind the Scenes of the 2024.25 Dads Trip

Undermanned Penguins See Point Streak End at Four Games

Game Preview: 02.08.25 at Philadelphia Flyers

Penguins Get Character Win in NYC Without Crosby, Malkin

Game Preview: 02.07.25 at New York Rangers

Rakell Gets the Call He Deserved to Join Team Sweden

Sidney Crosby Being Evaluated for an Upper-Body Injury

Penguins Battle Back for Hard-Fought Point vs. Devils

Game Preview: 02.04.25 vs. New Jersey Devils

Penguins Foundation Announce Highmark Bright Blue Futures Community Day at Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Hunt Armory on Feb. 22

Crosby to be Canada's 'security blanket' as captain at 4 Nations Face-Off

Heinen, Desharnais Make Penguins Debuts vs. Nashville

Crosby runs goal streak to 4, Penguins shut out Predators

Trade with Vancouver Moves the Penguins Forward

Game Preview: 02.01.25 vs. Nashville Predators

Penguins Acquire Conditional 2025 First-Round Pick and Three Players From Vancouver for Marcus Pettersson and Drew O’Connor

Crosby to Captain Canada at 4 Nations, Karlsson Alternate for Sweden