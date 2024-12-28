Penguins' Spirits Bright after Holiday Break

The Pittsburgh Penguins headed into their holiday break on a high note, having gone 9-3-1 dating back to Thanksgiving Eve. After the team enjoyed three days away from the rink with their loved ones, they regrouped in Cranberry this afternoon.

“We had a spirited practice today, and we’re excited to get back at it. Certainly, those last few days will be helpful for the group,” head coach Mike Sullivan said.

“Everyone's happy, and everyone seems refreshed and rested,” forward Anthony Beauvillier said. “In the middle of the season, to have that kind of break is obviously huge for any team.”

Before the Penguins flew to Long Island for a home-and-home with the Islanders, we checked in with a few of the guys about how they spent their time away...

Michael Bunting: I went home to Scarborough. It was my wife Jordan and I’s first Christmas as a married couple, and we spent time with my family and her family on Christmas day, so it gets busy for the both of us. Then I had Christmas Eve and a Secret Santa with my buddies from home, the same crew that was there for the Toronto game. We’ve been doing it since high school, and it’s been pretty fun. It gets out of hand, but it’s a good win.

What did you receive for your Secret Santa? I got two gifts, but I can’t say one [laughs]. The other was Lululemon sweatpants.

Does your family have any other traditions? We go to my aunt’s house, and the tradition is the ‘Turkey Walk.’ After we have turkey, everyone goes for a walk to burn it off. It’s fun, so that’s a tradition that we do every year.

Phil Tomasino: I went home (to Toronto) for a day. It was nice to get home, I haven’t been at home obviously in a while. It’s nice to see everyone. My Nonna always cooks. The last few years, I haven’t really been able to head home, so it’s kind of the first time in a while that I’ve been home for Christmas. Definitely ate a lot better than probably in the previous years. She made a lot of stuff for like 20 people. Honestly, too many things to say, but it was pretty damn good.

Anthony Beauvillier: I went to Montreal for Christmas, and it was great to be home with some family and friends. Growing up, we used to be able to go on the outdoor rinks. We play a lot of darts for some reason during Christmas back home. I would say that’s probably my favorite game.

P.O Joseph: I went back to St. Louis, actually. I had to pick up all of my stuff; there were a lot of things to grab. I drove back yesterday and just spent some time with my brother there and some old teammates. We usually play board games when I’m back home with my family. We’re a big family, we have 14 people. I would say just eating my grandmother’s food is the biggest tradition.

Matt Grzelcyk: I went back home to Boston just to stay with friends and family and kind of lay low watching football. My family and I started playing ‘Left, Center, Right.’ It gets the competitive juices flowing, so it’s always a fun time.

Blake Lizotte: I just had some family in town, and it was good to get away from the game for a few days. We played pretty much every board game under the sun and spent a lot of time playing games. We had Christmas here in Pittsburgh.

What’s your favorite? I love ‘Ticket to Ride,’ it’s a board game and takes a little while. It’s kind of a strategy game, but it’s fun.

Rickard Rakell: On Christmas, My wife (Emmeli) and I went to the Steelers game with Petey (Marcus Pettersson) and his wife (Beatrice). We both dressed up as Santa on Christmas Eve. We were with Emmeli’s family, and they had Beatrice’s family over. So, I drove over to his house and I was Santa there. Then he drove over to my house, and he was Santa here. We were using the same costume. So when I was done, I left the costume in his garage, and then he came over to my house, and he left it in my garage.