Penguins Head into the Holiday Break on a High Note

Then, after Rickard Rakell had a goal waved off for being offside, he got it back soon after to get him on the board in five straight games against the Flyers. He’s right behind Rust with nine goals in that same time frame, and on the season, Rakell leads the Penguins with 16 goals in 36 games.

“I mean, you can definitely see that (Rust) is very confident with the puck. It's kind of the same as me,” Rakell said. “We score on rebounds, and they’re not all pretty goals. There are a lot of second chances and second efforts, and we’re just taking turns being in front of the net.”

THIS TOO SHALL PASS

This was Michael Bunting’s first taste of the Penguins-Flyers rivalry, and you just felt like he would thrive in this type of game. He scored two big goals, one late in the first to give the Penguins a 3-1 lead, and one late in the second to give the Penguins a 5-3 lead.

That one was particularly important, as the Flyers had responded well after their struggles in the first. They outshot Pittsburgh 12-5 and spent a lot of time in the offensive zone.

"Yeah, well, I mean anytime you're up 4-1 after the first, you know they're going to push back,” Bunting said. “And obviously, we would like to be a little bit better on getting in front of that. But, they pushed back. They're a good team. They're very skilled, and I was fortunate enough to be able to get one there before the period ended and shift the momentum back to us. So, I thought the third period, we didn't give up much and we played our game."

It's pretty been well-documented how Bunting has turned his game around after what he’s called the toughest start of his NHL career, where he picked up just one point in the first 12 games. Tonight, Bunting reiterated how he tried to just take a breather, reset his mind and get back to what’s made him successful in this league: being abrasive, getting in on the forecheck, and going to work in and around the blue paint.

But Bunting also acknowledged how much some advice from teammate Kevin Hayes, a veteran in this league who brings personality and character to the dressing room, helped him deal with his struggles.

"He'll love this, he said this to me – ‘this, too, shall pass.' And, I've kind of just been rolling with that,” Bunting said. “He laughs every time. But yeah, Hayes said that to me and I actually turned it around right after that. So, he's taking credit for it. But yeah, no, I think it's just taking a step back and believing in myself, and that's what I've kind of been doing and hopefully, I can continue this and help this team continue to win."