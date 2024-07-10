Penguins Sign Forward Tanner Howe to a Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

howe-sidekick
By Pittsburgh Penguins
@penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed forward Tanner Howe to a three-year, entry-level contract, it was announced today by President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas.

Howe, 18, was drafted 46th overall by the Penguins in the 2024 NHL Draft last month. He spent this past season as the captain of the Regina Pats of the Western Hockey League where he led his team across the board in games played (68), goals (28), assists (49) and points (77). 

The 5-foot-10, 183-pound forward has played parts of the last four seasons with Regina, tallying 92 goals, 141 assists and 233 points in 207 career WHL games, as well as four points (2G-2A) in seven playoff games. 

The Prince Albert, SK native has represented Team Canada twice at the World Under-18 Championship in 2022 and ’23, winning a bronze medal in ’23.

News Feed

Wrapping Up 2024 Penguins Development Camp

Pietila Brothers Chasing Dreams Together with Penguins

Penguins Name Wes Clark Vice President of Player Personnel

Healthy and Hungry: Pickering Preparing for First Pro Season

Hockey Sense is Ville Koivunen's Biggest Strength

Crosby celebrates with Canadian men’s soccer team after Copa America victory

Penguins Re-Sign Corey Andonovski to a One-Year Contract

Penguins Announce 2024 Development Camp Roster

Penguins Sign Defenseman Sebastian Aho to a Two-Year Contract

Penguins Announce 2024-25 Regular-Season Schedule

Penguins Start Executing on Strategy for Future Success

Penguins Sign Blake Lizotte to a Two-Year Contract

Penguins Sign Emil Bemstrom to a One-Year Contract

Penguins Sign Defensemen Nathan Clurman to a One-Year Contract

Penguins Sign Forward Bokondji Imama to a One-Year Contract

Penguins Sign Defenseman Matt Grzelcyk to a One-Year Contract

Penguins Sign Forward Jimmy Huntington on a One-Year Contract

Penguins Sign Anthony Beauvillier to a One-Year Contract

Penguins Sign Defenseman Ryan Shea to a One-Year Contract

Penguins Sign Defenseman Mac Hollowell to a One-Year Contract

Penguins Acquire Bennett MacArthur from the Tampa Bay Lightning in Exchange for Lukas Svejkovsky

Penguins Bolster Pipeline with Pair of Second-Round Picks

Meet the 2024 Penguins Draft Class

Penguins Draft Six Players on Day Two of the 2024 NHL Draft

Penguins Acquire Forward Kevin Hayes and a 2025 Second-Round Draft Pick From St. Louis

Crosby Looking Forward to Competing with Canada’s Best

Penguins Leadership Speaks: Key Takeaways

Sidney Crosby Named to Team Canada and Erik Karlsson Named to Team Sweden for the 4 Nations Face-Off

Looking Forward to the 2024 Draft

Penguins Amateur Scout Krissy Wendell-Pohl Elected to Hockey Hall of Fame

Penguins Announce 2024 Pre-Season Schedule

Penguins to Host Prospect Development Camp July 6-10 at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex

Penguins Re-Sign Goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic to a Two-Year Contract

WBS Penguins Name Kirk MacDonald Head Coach

P.O Joseph Keeps Showing Up for Others

Penguins to take on the Ottawa Senators in the 2024 Kraft Hockeyville Preseason Game

Getting to Know: Brayden Yager

Penguins Name David Quinn Assistant Coach

Brayden Yager’s Confidence Boost Leads to Memorable Year

Gruden: Working Hard, Being a Good Teammate

Getting to Know: Jack St. Ivany

Wrapping Up the 2024 World Championship

St. Ivany’s History of Training with Pros Gives Foundation for Success

Penguins Sign Defenseman Filip Kral to a One-Year Contract

Penguins Re-Sign Forward Jonathan Gruden to a Two-Year Contract

Penguins Re-Sign Defenseman Jack St. Ivany to a Three-Year Contract

Sullivan Thankful for New Opportunity to Lead Team USA to Olympic Gold

Puljujarvi determined to put injury woes behind him with Penguins

Mike Sullivan Named Head Coach of Team USA for the 2025 Four Nations Face-Off and the 2026 Men’s Olympic Hockey Team

Hockey is Healing: Malone Family Foundation Making a Difference