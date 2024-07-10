Penguins Sign Forward Tanner Howe to a Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed forward Tanner Howe to a three-year, entry-level contract, it was announced today by President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas.

Howe, 18, was drafted 46th overall by the Penguins in the 2024 NHL Draft last month. He spent this past season as the captain of the Regina Pats of the Western Hockey League where he led his team across the board in games played (68), goals (28), assists (49) and points (77).

The 5-foot-10, 183-pound forward has played parts of the last four seasons with Regina, tallying 92 goals, 141 assists and 233 points in 207 career WHL games, as well as four points (2G-2A) in seven playoff games.

The Prince Albert, SK native has represented Team Canada twice at the World Under-18 Championship in 2022 and ’23, winning a bronze medal in ’23.