Penguins Sign Forward Bokondji Imama to a One-Year Contract

Signed1_Imama_16x9
By Pittsburgh Penguins
@penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed forward Bokondji Imama to a one-year contract, it was announced today by President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas.

The contract will run through the 2024-25 season and holds an average annual value of $775,000 at the NHL level.

Imama, 27, played six games with the Ottawa Senators last season. He also played 53 games with the Belleville Senators of the American Hockey League where he recorded 10 points (3G-7A). 

The 6-foot-1, 220-pound forward has spent part of three seasons in the NHL with Ottawa and the Arizona Coyotes, totaling one goal in 15 NHL games.

The Montreal, Quebec native, has also spent seven seasons in the AHL with the Ontario Reign, the Tucson Roadrunners, and the Belleville Senators. His best AHL season was the 2022-23 season where he was named a captain of the Roadrunners, totaling 15 points (5G-10A). In seven seasons in the AHL, he has recorded 72 points (29G-43A) in 310 games.

