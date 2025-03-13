Penguins Sign Forward Avery Hayes to a Two-Year Entry-Level Contract

Hayes 16x9
By Pittsburgh Penguins
@penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed forward Avery Hayes to a two-year entry-level contract, it was announced today by President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas.

The contract will begin in the 2025-26 season and run through the ‘26-27 campaign.

Hayes, 22, has spent the 2024-25 season with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League. Through 44 games, the 5-foot-10, 184-pound forward has set career highs in all major statistics, with 17 goals, 18 assists, 35 points, and a plus-17. He currently ranks fourth on the team in goals, fifth in points, and second in plus/minus. Hayes has spent his first two professional seasons with WBS recording 23 goals, 21 assists and 44 points in 73 games.

Prior to the AHL, the Westland, Michigan native spent parts of four seasons from 2018-23 in the Ontario Hockey League with Hamilton Bulldogs and Peterborough Petes. In 237 career OHL games, Hayes recorded 106 goals, 97 assists and 203 points. Additionally, in 42 career OHL playoff games, he has posted 26 goals, 28 assists and 54 points. Hayes’s OHL tenure also included back-to-back OHL Championships with the Bulldogs (2022) and the Petes (2023). These championships led to Memorial Cup appearances each year, where he recorded six goals, two assists, and eight points in a total of 10 games.

Hayes has also represented his country at the 2019 Under-18 Hlinka Gretzky Cup where he posted one goal and one assist in four games.

Hayes, who went undrafted, originally signed an AHL contract with WBS prior to the 2023-24 season.

News Feed

Game Preview: 03.13.25 vs. St. Louis Blues

Penguins Proud of Jarry's Response

Karlsson scores 49 seconds into OT, Penguins defeat Golden Knights

Game Preview: 03.11.25 vs. Vegas Golden Knights

Penguins Sign Defenseman Daniel Laatsch to a Two-Year Entry-Level Contract

Fleury Plays Pittsburgh for the Final Time

Penguins Sign Defenseman Chase Pietila to a Three-Year Entry-Level Contract

Game Preview: 03.09.25 at Minnesota Wild

Dewar, Timmins Embracing "Great Opportunity" in Pittsburgh

Penguins Gain Skilled Forward in Tommy Novak

Penguins Ready to Shift from Asset Collection to Execution

Penguins Re-Sign Defenseman Ryan Shea to a One-Year Contract Extension

Penguins Acquire Defenseman Conor Timmins and Forward Connor Dewar from Toronto in Exchange for a 2025 Fifth-Round Pick

Penguins Acquire Forwards Chase Stillman, Max Graham and a 2027 Third-Round Draft Pick from New Jersey in Exchange for Cody Glass and Jonathan Gruden

Penguins Acquire a 2026 Second-Round Draft Pick and 2027 Fourth-Round Draft Pick from Winnipeg in Exchange for Luke Schenn

Penguins Acquire 2025 Second-Round Draft Pick from Washington in Exchange for Anthony Beauvillier

Game Preview: 03.07.25 at Vegas Golden Knights

Tristan Jarry Talks Returning to Pittsburgh

Penguins’ 14th Annual Charity Game on SportsNet Pittsburgh to be Held on March 21

Penguins Acquire Defenseman Luke Schenn and Forward Tommy Novak from Nashville in Exchange for Michael Bunting and a 2026 Fourth-Round Draft Pick

Penguins Acquire 2028 Fifth-Round Draft Pick from San Jose in exchange for Vincent Desharnais

Penguins' Strong Effort Not Enough Against Avs

Game Preview: 03.04.25 at Colorado Avalanche

Pittsburgh Pennies Legacy Lives On

Penguins Sign Defenseman Finn Harding to a Three-Year Entry-Level Contract

Pittsburgh Penguins Contribute $500,000 to Renovate Ammon Recreation Center in Hill District

Penguins Show Resilience, But Leafs Win in Overtime

Game Preview: 03.02.25 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

Penguins Can’t Overcome Early Deficit against Boston

Game Preview: 03.01.25 vs. Boston Bruins

Emotional Nedeljkovic Inspires Penguins to Rally Past Flyers

Game Preview: 02.27.25 vs. Philadelphia Flyers

Penguins "Simply Weren't Good Enough" in Philadelphia

Game Preview: 02.25.25 at Philadelphia Flyers

Penguins Fight Hard, Fall Short Against Rangers

Game Preview: 02.23.25 vs. New York Rangers

Pittsburgh Celebrates Mike Lange's Life and Legacy

Players, Coaches, Broadcasters Pay Tribute to Mike Lange

Game Preview: 02.22.25 vs. Washington Capitals

How the Penguins Unwound During the 4 Nations Break

Crosby Adds Another Title to Legendary International Resume

The Voice of the Penguins: Remembering Mike Lange

Healthy Malkin Talks Recovery, Crosby, and Ovechkin

Vladislav Kolyachonok Joins First Practice Post-Break

Penguins to Celebrate Women’s History During the Month of March

USA and Canada Set for Rematch in 4 Nations Championship

Sullivan Coaches USA to Win over Canada in Epic Matchup

(Game) Day in the Life: Rickard Rakell

Penguins Acquire Forward Mathias Laferriere from the Blues in Exchange for Corey Andonovski

Lemieux Makes Appearance at 4 Nations; Crosby Stars