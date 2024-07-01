Penguins Sign Emil Bemstrom to a One-Year Contract

The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed forward Emil Bemstrom to a one-year contract, it was announced today by President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas.

Bemstrom is signed through the 2024-25 season and his contract carries an average annual value of $775,000.

The 25-year-old Bemstrom split last season between the Penguins and Blue Jackets organizations. With the Penguins, he tallied three goals, two assists and five points in 24 games. In total, he recorded 16 points (8G-8A) in 56 NHL games last season. He also spent eight games in the American Hockey League last season with Cleveland and notched 10 goals, four assists and 14 points.

The 6-foot, 195-pound Bemstrom has spent parts of five seasons in the NHL. In 228 career regular-season games, he’s picked up 34 goals, 40 assists and 74 points. Bemstrom has spent parts of three seasons in the AHL with Cleveland, notching 47 points (26G-21A) in 33 games.

The Nykoping, Sweden native has represented his country on the international level at the 2022 World Championship, where he recorded one goal, four assists and five points in eight games. He also played for Team Sweden at the 2019 World Junior Championship, picking up six points (4G-2A) in five games.

Bemstrom was originally drafted by Columbus in the fourth round (117th overall) in the 2017 NHL Draft.