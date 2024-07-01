Penguins Sign Anthony Beauvillier to a One-Year Contract

The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed forward Anthony Beauvillier to a one-year contract, it was announced today by President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas.

Beauvillier is signed through the 2024-25 season and carries an average annual value of $1.25 million.

Beauvillier, 27, has played in eight NHL seasons split between the New York Islanders, Vancouver Canucks, Chicago Blackhawks and Nashville Predators. The forward played with the Canucks, Blackhawks and Predators in 2023-24, tallying five goals, 12 assists and 17 points, and added two points (1G-1A) in six playoff games.

In 550 career NHL games, the 5-foot-11, 181-pound forward has recorded 116 goals, 130 assists and 246 points and 31 points (16G-15A) in 55 career playoff games.

Prior to turning professional, Beauvillier played three seasons with the Shawinigan Cataractes of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League from 2013-16, tallying 206 points (91G-115A) in 178 games.

The Sorel, Quebec native has represented Team Canada at the 2018 World Championship, ’16 World Junior Championship and ’15 World Under-18 Championship.