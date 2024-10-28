Penguins Practice Updates: October 28

Two-Head Monster joins forces

With the Penguins 3-6-1 on this young season after grabbing just one point during their four-game Canadian road trip, the coaching staff decided to put Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin on the same line during rushes.

"They're pretty dynamic players. We're trying different combinations to see if we can create a spark for the group,” Sullivan said. “We've had a number of different combinations here the first little while in the early part of the season, and given the circumstance we're in and where we are right now, we thought we'd give it a try in practice today and see what it looked like.”

Sullivan has actually deployed Crosby and Malkin on several occasions through these first 10 games outside of the power play, more so than any other year in his time with the Penguins. For example, Crosby and Malkin had a fair amount of time together in the third period against the Canucks. They’ve also gone over the boards together following icings, and whenever the coaching staff felt like the Penguins needed to create momentum or generate offense.

“Obviously, they're generational talents, both of them,” Sullivan said. “When they're potentially out there on the ice at the same time, that could pose a particular threat. We thought we would give it a shot. We'll see where it goes."

For Crosby’s part, he’s happy to do whatever gets the Penguins back on track after a tough road swing.

"I mean, whatever's going to translate into wins. I think that's whatever the combinations are,” the captain said. “So, yeah, I don't think we change anything other than hopefully with losing some here, we find another level of desperation, urgency and find a way to get back in the win column."