Penguins Players to Give 'Shirts Off Our Backs' At Fan Appreciation Night presented by PPG on April 17

By Pittsburgh Penguins
Pittsburgh Penguins players will give the "Shirts Off Our Backs" to over 20 lucky fans following the game on Thursday, April 17 against the Washington Capitals at PPG Paints Arena. The annual post-game jersey presentation is part of the team's Fan Appreciation Night presented by PPG at the final home game of the regular season, and all fans in attendance may have the opportunity to win a “shirt off our back”. Game time is set for 7:00 PM with doors opening at 5:30 PM.

For the first time, the game-worn jerseys will be authenticated with an official hologram in addition to the dated patch stitched on the inside bottom hem. This year’s jerseys will be worn on Sunday, April 13 versus the Boston Bruins.

Scratch cards will be distributed to all fans in attendance for a chance to win prizes including autographed pucks, PensGear gift certificates and a Pittsburgh Penguins jersey signed by Sidney Crosby.

Fans will also have the opportunity to enter to win other prizes throughout the night, including a $500 gift card to DICK’S Sporting Goods or Burgatory and one year of MEGA MILLIONS tickets thanks to the Pennsylvania Lottery.

In addition, the Penguins will announce the winners of their Season Ticket Holder Renewal Sweepstakes, with grand prizes including a trip to Fenway Park and tickets to the 2026 NHL All-Star Game at UBS Arena.

During the last week of the Penguins’ season from Apr. 13-19 – including at the two home games on Apr. 13 and Apr. 17 – PensGear will offer a 20% discount in-store at PPG Paints Arena, the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex and online as part of the Fan Appreciation Night celebration. Some exclusions apply. The discount is not valid on Penguins Authentics purchases.

Tickets for Fan Appreciation Night and all remaining regular-season home games are available here.

News Feed

